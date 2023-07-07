Industries

Africa


Air France reinstates seasonal Paris-Cape Town flights

7 Jul 2023
Air France is delighted to announce the reintroduction of seasonal direct flights connecting Paris and Cape Town. Starting from 17 October 2023, passengers can enjoy direct flights between Cape Town International Airport (CPT) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Operating during the peak travel period, this route offers a wonderful opportunity for travellers to explore the highlights of both cities.

“Air France is thrilled to connect the culturally rich and cosmopolitan city of Paris with the breathtaking wonders of Cape Town,” comments Wilson Tauro, country manager Southern Africa for Air France-KLM.

These seasonal flights will operate on a Boeing Dreamliner 787-900 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays according to the following schedule:

  • Flight AF864 will depart Paris at 10:10 and arrive in Cape Town at 21:20, and
  • Flight AF871 will then depart Cape Town at 23:35 and arrive in Paris at 11:20 the following morning.

These flights will be operated by a Boeing Dreamliner 787-900 and are in addition to Air France’s existing daily flights between Paris and Johannesburg.

Says Tauro, “Air France understands the demand for the route during this seasonal period and looks forward to welcoming passengers on board, providing an unparalleled travel experience and fostering connections between two extraordinary destinations.”

