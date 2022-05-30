Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City launches High Tea, expands F&B offering

The flagship Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg has added a high tea experience with a difference to its delicious food and beverage offering. Teaming up with Pongrácz, one of South Africa's finest Méthode Cap Classiques, executive chef Keegan Maistry and his team of talented chefs have developed a signature selection of sweet and savoury delights that pair perfectly with a glass of bubbly as well as a range of teas and coffees.