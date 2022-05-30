Industries

    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City launches High Tea, expands F&B offering

    30 May 2022
    Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
    The flagship Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg has added a high tea experience with a difference to its delicious food and beverage offering. Teaming up with Pongrácz, one of South Africa's finest Méthode Cap Classiques, executive chef Keegan Maistry and his team of talented chefs have developed a signature selection of sweet and savoury delights that pair perfectly with a glass of bubbly as well as a range of teas and coffees.
    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City launches High Tea, expands F&B offering
    The first high tea service will take place in the Club Lounge on Saturday, 4 June 2022 from 2pm to 4pm, and will thereafter be offered on the first and last Saturday of the month. This all-inclusive food and beverage treat, open to 24 people only, costs R465 per person and can be pre-booked on email moc.ghlc@stneve.llafretawyc.

    The menu offers a modern twist on sweet and savoury food items, while not ignoring teatime favourite savoury bites and sweet treats. Here is an example of some of the items that will be on offer in the Club Lounge:

    Classics Corner:
    • Delicate finger sandwiches
    • Fresh scones
    • Array of tartlets
    • Fruit skewers
    • Chicken and mushroom vol au vent

    Sweet delicacies:
    • Mini dome cheesecake
    • Croquembouche with different flavoured crème
    • Macaroons
    • Chef’s choice of cake, each slice a surprise
    • Mini chocolate log filled with chocolate ganache
    • Mini citrus tea cake with nectarine cream
    • Madeira cake with flavoured butter
    • Creamy tiramisu
    • Moreish house made truffles with biscuit pieces and pistachio

    Savoury snacks:
    • Vegan tofu and vegetable pinwheels
    • Grilled beef, cherry tomato and goat’s cheese bruschetta
    • Blini with salmon and cheese mousse
    • Mini steamed bun with pork belly and hoisin sauces
    • Spicy chicken and guacamole cones

    “Our high tea ties in with the overall ambience, décor and clientele of Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City – upmarket, modern and young, keen on quality and a taste of global and signature flavours – and our slogan of ‘designed to impress’. In addition, we run a no-waste kitchen and our high tea sweet snacks will make interesting and delicious use of what’s in season,” Keegan says.

    Club Lounge, Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
    Club Lounge, Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

    June also sees the introduction of several new winter dishes to the menu at The Protea restaurant and The Highline gourmet lounge. New dishes feature seasonal and warming flavours incorporated into family favourite dishes.

    Some of the new dishes on The Protea menu include:
    • Choice of soup du jour (soup of the day) using seasonal produce, mushroom soup, or butternut soup, presented in a self-pour jug that keeps the liquid piping hot and served with freshly baked cocktail rolls
    • House made vegan burger, with potato, chickpea and cumin patty coated in Panko crumbs, caramelised onions, pickle, tomato and lettuce, with choice of regular, Banting or gluten-free bun
    • Lamb shank with mashed potatoes, bean and lentil ragout and sautéed baby carrots

    The Highline menu will be enhanced with:
    • The Mega Board encourages sharing and consists of 500g BBQ ribs, two portions chicken wings, six meatballs, loaded fries and fish goujons, served with Keegan’s signature hot stinger sauce
    • Spicy fishcakes with herb aioli and coleslaw
    • Indulgent loaded fries with Durban masala spice, cheese whizz (rich cheese sauce), jalapenos and cheddar cheese; bacon may be added

    The hotel also offers gourmet food and wine pairing evenings, which have been an incredible success to date. There will be six to eight gourmet food and wine pairing evenings held per annum. To find out when the next event will be held, contact moc.ghlc@stneve.llafretawyc.

    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City has 164 rooms and four suites; The Protea restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner and The Highline gourmet lounge on the 9th floor with fantastic views of the city for tapas lunch and dinner; Club Lounge; co-working spaces; conference facilities and boardroom; pool deck; and Skin Renewal Waterfall Aesthetic Clinic. It’s the place to meet, eat, sleep, relax and rejuvenate.

    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
