Hostex 2022 announces line-up of show ambassadors

Hostex 2022, which returns to the Sandton Convention Centre from Sunday, 26 to Tuesday, 28 June, has announced its line-up of show ambassadors, each of whom are leaders in their respective sectors of hospitality, food and drink.

Source: Supplied

Source: Supplied

This year five industry stalwarts have put their support behind the longest standing hospitality, food and beverage show as ambassadors.The 2022 Hostex ambassadors are as follows:, president of SA Chefs Association and executive chef at Sandton Sun, is a returning Hostex ambassador, having contributed richly to the Hostex 2020 educational offering. He is keen to introduce the industry to a ‘reimagined’ cheffing landscape, following the tumultuous pandemic years., Owner and publisher of Coffee magazine, an inveterate coffee aficionado, and also a returning Hostex ambassador who added significant flavour, aroma, and insight to the Hostex 2020 coffee scene, is enthusiastic about sharing the glorious world of coffee with coffee lovers at Hostex 2022., COO of City Lodge Hotel Group with an out-of-the-box solution-focused approach to challenges and a passion for South Africa’s hospitality and tourism sectors, will be sharing her industry insights with Hostex participants., newly appointed general manager: food and beverage at City Lodge Hotel Group, will be joining Lindiwe on the Hostex Ambassador platform. He is one of South Africa’s top chefs, having represented SA at Culinary Olympic events over the years, and in 2019 was inducted into the Academy of Chefs, an elite fellowship within SA Chefs., CEO of asa (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and a strong contributor to furthering the aims of the hospitality sector. As a Hostex 2022 Ambassador, Wendy will share her understanding of the needs of the industry to ensure Hostex 2022 is the platform of choice for learning, networking, sourcing and benchmarking.Charlene Hefer, Hostex portfolio director at specialised exhibitions, a division of the Montgomery Group, expressed her deep appreciation to the Hostex 2022 Ambassadors for their willingness to contribute to the re-energising of the industry through involvement at Hostex, which has been adding value to hospitality, food and drink, since 1984."It takes visionaries to see potential, particularly when a sector has been as hard hit as hospitality was through the pandemic. We’re honoured to have such strong industry leaders stepping forward as Ambassadors for our show to make a difference to the sector as a whole. We’re excited about the new ideas, insights and understandings they will be sharing – and we know that the industry likewise will welcome their contributions."Hefer adds that preparations for Hostex 2022 Refreshed have hit top gear as the event draws closer. "We’re fine-tuning arrangements with our partners to ensure we deliver a show that more than meets the expectations of a discerning and dynamic industry. We’re particularly excited about SA Chefs Skillery space this year, which is a powerful response to industry needs."The Skillery will feature an accessible networking platform, a demo counter, as well as space for SA Chefs’ partners and sponsors to showcase their products. The space will provide an informal and homely ambience, encouraging engagement and learning for the hospitality, food and drink industry as a whole. We believe the Skillery will be one of several must-visit spots at Hostex 2022."