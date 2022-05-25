City Lodge Hotel Maputo is simply marvellous!

As we mark Africa Day on 25 May, City Lodge Hotel Group is keen to re-introduce City Lodge Hotel Maputo in Mozambique, which rounds up its southern African expansion into three important neighbouring countries, the other two being the 147-room Town Lodge Windhoek in Namibia (opened October 2017) and 104-room Town Lodge Gaborone in Botswana (opened May 2013). City Lodge Hotel Maputo's opening in February 2020 was marred by the pandemic and subsequent periods of lockdown, with the hotel having to temporarily suspend services after only a month of being open.

Beira boardroom: 6 pax (boardroom style)



Xai-Xai boardroom: 6 pax (boardroom style)



Pemba boardroom: 20 pax (cinema style) or 6 pax (boardroom style)



Tofo boardroom: 20 pax (cinema style) or 6 pax (boardroom style)



Pemba &Tofo combined: 40 pax (cinema style) or 12 pax (boardroom style)

Maputo Special Reserve, famous for its elephant herds.



Fortaleza of Maputo, one of the oldest structures in the city built in the 1700s.



Maputo Central Railway Station and Museum, with its stunning Beaux-Arts architecture.



Inhaca Island, with a variety of oceanic activities.



Beaches, craft markets, museums, art galleries and botanical gardens.



Exciting and vibrant nightlife and entertainment spots.

Since the lifting of travel restrictions and with the vaccination certificate becoming a global document, the hotel has been open for business and a fresh start since March 2021. The property reflects its coastal location and great sea views with an aquatic colour palette in furnishings and artwork, spacious interiors and smart, comfortable rooms. It is the ideal accommodation choice that is close to the airport 6.5km away and the Costa do Sol beach, the city centre,private hospital, university and academic institutions, business node,and entertainment, shopping and cultural hubs.As one of the group’s newest hotels with 148 rooms, including one suite and five rooms designed to meet the needs of those living with disabilities, the hotel features the latest in design and décor. Rooms feature en suite bathrooms with maxi showers (selected rooms have baths), comfy queen or twin beds, air-conditioning, uncapped and free Wi-Fi, television with selected DStv channels, tea and coffee making facilities, large electronic safe, fridge, USB ports on either side of the bed, and a work desk with good lighting and plugs for easy connectivity.There are four boardrooms which have a flexible design to better cater for guests’ specific needs:The hotel’s #Cafe restaurant serves a full breakfast, lunch and dinner, incorporating enticing local flavours – the seafood dishes on the menu are a popular drawcard. This is the perfect place for guests on business or leisure trips to work from their room at the spacious deskprovided or book one of the hotel’s meeting rooms for business interactions, or simply relax in the sundowner bar, take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool and work out in the fitness room.Maputo is an easy drive from Johannesburg via the N4 highway through Mbombela and the docking point forinternational cruise ships that stop at this fascinating port. Some ofthe sites worth taking the time to experience include:Rates at City Lodge Hotel Maputo start at just US$75 per room per night for up to two people sharing, with breakfast only an additional US$15 per person. The hotel offers a full English breakfast and Continental buffet breakfast, the perfect way to start the day.Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotel Group, says of this gem on the East Coast of Africaon the shores of the warm Indian Ocean: “Maputo has long been a popular destination for travellers from South Africa, the continentand the rest of the world. It is close enough to South Africa to self-drive or catch a well-priced flight, and exotic enough to make the ideal getaway or incentive trip with colleagues. We are excited to welcome our guests to this latest addition to our group – our colourful and convivial coastal hotel.”