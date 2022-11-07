Industries

    Tips on finding accommodation for college

    7 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Rosebank College
    Completing matric is one of the most significant milestones in one's life, just like moving away from home in pursuit of greener pastures. Once you have completed matric, there are several things you need to consider when choosing an accommodation provider. Consider your interests and needs, upfront and monthly costs; safety, proximity to campus, proximity to shopping outlets, proximity to health services and transport services around the provider.
    Tips on finding accommodation for college

    As we near the end of 2022, you need to start researching, as affordable, safe accommodation is limited. You could also take advantage of early bird discounts if you reserve your spot early – you may also be able to negotiate your monthly installments and when the deposit will be required.

    Here are some of the things you need to take into consideration when looking for accommodation:

    Consider budget

    We live in tough economic times, and budgeting is essential when planning for a long-term change like relocation. Your budget will play a massive role in influencing your accommodation decision. Accommodation can be expensive, especially when moving to a big city. Consider finding a roommate and staying close to campus, shops and health facilities to save on travel costs.

    Security

    Given the crime levels in our country, security should be a priority on your list when looking for accommodation. Check social media or online reviews to know the current sentiment about prospective accommodation providers. You can also visit the local police station to learn more about the area you would like to live in. Check for security on site, cameras, access control, locking mechanism, and burglar bars and consider the current tenants as well, as these will be your neighbours.

    Convenience

    Consider accommodation in a convenient location, close to all local amenities and, most importantly, the institution you will study at. To minimise transportation costs, getting your groceries and going to class will be much easier if you can walk there.

    Internet connection and power backup

    Whether you will be registered to study face-to-face or online, you need a stable internet connection. With the blended approach to learning, there will be online content you need to watch or catch up on, research, and submitting your assignments or assessments requires an internet connection. Ensure that you do your research about the kind of internet connection the accommodation that you are interested in offers.

    In most cases, fibre or unlimited Wi-Fi will be included in your monthly rent; however, in some, you are responsible for the monthly Wi-Fi payments. It is also essential to find out if the accommodation has power backup for when there is loadshedding to ensure that your studies are not interrupted.

    Rosebank College
    The IIE Rosebank College, an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE) gives you access to affordable, quality education that makes you employable. Accredited IIE Degrees, Diplomas and Higher Certificates are offered at Rosebank College.
    Read more: Rosebank College, student accommodation

