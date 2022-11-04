Industries

    Afda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award

    4 Nov 2022
    Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
    Afda Cape Town Live Performance lecturer Abduragman Adams recently received a Ministerial Award at the Cultural Affairs Awards for 2022 at Artscape on Wednesday, 12 October 2022.
    Afda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award

    Abduragman Adams was recognised both as a 'talented actor and for his outstanding contribution in mentoring emerging actors in theatre, television and film'.

    These are annual awards made by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport to celebrate individuals and organisations who have made a significant contribution in the sectors of arts, culture, language, libraries, archives, heritage, and museums across the province.

    Abduragram's award for 'his contribution to the development of actors in various communities and through the mediums of theatre, television and film' was one of just a handful of Ministerial awards.

    Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais said: "As our economy continues to recover, we must also emphasise the big role that arts and culture play in our local economy - especially in bringing jobs to many people. People come from all over the world to attend shows at our theatres, to visit our museums and to learn about the unique heritage and culture that we have in our beautiful province. It is crucial that we continue growing all the sectors represented here tonight in order to continue to make this impact on the economy and also to ensure that we can continue working with these sectors in the future.

    "I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the nominees for all that you are doing to keep growing our arts, culture, heritage, language, archives and libraries sectors. Every single category honoured here is so important in the work we are doing across the province, and your contributions are immeasurable in their worth. Please keep doing what you are doing as you are helping us to bring hope and joy to so many people in the province."

    Earle Holmes
    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.

