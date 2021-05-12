Afda alumni bag 48 nominations @ Saftas 2021

Afda alumni have received a massive 48 nominations at the 15th South African Film and Television Awards.

In the feature film category, the film Toorbos, directed by Afda alumna Rene van Rooyen, picked up 9 nominations. Stam, directed and written by Afda Masters (MFA) student Louw Venter and produced by alumni Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro of Urucu Media received 7 nominations, including the Best Feature Film award nomination. Griekwastad, directed by Jozua Malherbe bagged 4 nominations and is also nominated in the Best Feature Film category. Jenna Bass and Louw Venter received the Best Achievement in Directing a Feature Film nomination for the film Flatland and Stam. Lwazi Mvusi and Louw Venter picked up the Best Achievement in Scriptwriting a Feature Film category for the films Seriously Single and Stam. Jozua Malherbe and Rory O' Grady received the Best Achievement in Cinematography nominations for their work on the films Griekwastad and Riding with Sugar respectfully. Ebenhaezar Smal received the Best Sound Design nomination for Griekwastad and Waldemar Coetzee picked up the Best Production Design nomination for his work on Toorbos.In the TV Drama category, Afda alumni make a clean sweep in 3 different categories:The Best Achievement in Directing -TV Drama for the series went to, Blood and Water, directed by Nosipho Dumisa, Travis Taute and Daryne Joshua, Lockdown Season 5, directed by Mandla Ngcogwane and Tydelik Terminal, directed by Etienne Fourie.The Best Achievement in Cinematography-TV Drama category, alumni Zenn van Zyl is nominated for Blood and Water, Jonathan de la Querra for Inconceivable and James Adey for Still Breathing.The Best TV Drama category Afda alumni production houses snatch 3 nominations for Blood and Water - Gambit Films, Inconceivable - Rous House Production and Lockdown 5 - Black Brain Pictures.The Safta's will take place on 22 May and aim to honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and productions, and serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent within the industry.Here is the full list of Afda alumni nominations:Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela, Matthew Jankes - Imbewu Season 3Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap, Stephan Simm and Themba Mahlangu - ScandelBest Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela, Ntobeko Dlamini - The RiverBest Achievement in Directing - TV Drama, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryne Joshua - Blood and Water. Mandla N - Lockdown 5. Etienne Fourie - Tydelik TerminalBest Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryne Joshua - Blood and Water. Merren Reddy and Joshua Rous - InconceivableBest Achievement in Editing - TV Drama, Melissa Parry - Queen Sono Season 1. Melanie Jankes Golden, Markus van Schalkwyk and Richard Starkey - TrackersBest Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama, Zenn van Zyl - Blood and Water. Jonathan de la Querra - Inconceivable. James Adey, Still BreathingBest TV Drama, Gambit Films - Blood and Water. Rouse House Production - Inconceivable. Black Brain Pictures - Lockdown Season 5.Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Comedy, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous and Meren Reddy - Black Tax. Lwazi Mvusi - How to Ruin Christmas: The WeddingBest Achievement in Editing - TV Comedy, Melanie Jankes - How to Ruin Christmas: The WeddingBest Achievement in Art Direction - TV Comedy, Martha Sibanyoni - How to Ruin Christmas: The WeddingBest Actor - TV Comedy, Keenan Arrison - The RivieraBest Supporting Actor - TV Comedy, Motlatsi Mafatshe - How to Ruin Christmas: The WeddingBest TV Comedy, Rous House Production - Black TaxBest Current Affairs Programme, Tia Productions - Snitches get Stitches Parktown boysBest Variety Show, Republiek van Zoid AfrikaYouth Programme, TIA Productions - MTV Shuga Naija: Young MomsBest Made for TV Movie, Marche Media - A Christmas Chorus. Black Brain Pictures - Loving ThokozaBest Achievement in Directing - Feature Film, Jenna Bass - Flatland and Louw Venter - StamBest Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film, Lwazi Mvusi - Seriously Single and Louw Venter - StamBest Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film, Jozua Malherbe - Griekwastad. Rory O' Grady - Riding with SugarBest Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film, Ebenhaezer Smal - GriekwastadBest Achievement in Production Design - Feature Film, Weldemar Coetzee - ToorbosBest Supporting Actor - Feature Film, Justin Strydom - DustBest Feature Film, Griekwastad and Stam