Higher Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Cape Town rental property market presenting a mixed bag of tricks
    While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
  • RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder
    Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
  • Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director
    The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Education jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Afda alumni bag 48 nominations @ Saftas 2021

12 May 2021
By: Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
Afda alumni have received a massive 48 nominations at the 15th South African Film and Television Awards.
In the feature film category, the film Toorbos, directed by Afda alumna Rene van Rooyen, picked up 9 nominations. Stam, directed and written by Afda Masters (MFA) student Louw Venter and produced by alumni Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro of Urucu Media received 7 nominations, including the Best Feature Film award nomination. Griekwastad, directed by Jozua Malherbe bagged 4 nominations and is also nominated in the Best Feature Film category. Jenna Bass and Louw Venter received the Best Achievement in Directing a Feature Film nomination for the film Flatland and Stam. Lwazi Mvusi and Louw Venter picked up the Best Achievement in Scriptwriting a Feature Film category for the films Seriously Single and Stam. Jozua Malherbe and Rory O' Grady received the Best Achievement in Cinematography nominations for their work on the films Griekwastad and Riding with Sugar respectfully. Ebenhaezar Smal received the Best Sound Design nomination for Griekwastad and Waldemar Coetzee picked up the Best Production Design nomination for his work on Toorbos.

In the TV Drama category, Afda alumni make a clean sweep in 3 different categories:
The Best Achievement in Directing -TV Drama for the series went to, Blood and Water, directed by Nosipho Dumisa, Travis Taute and Daryne Joshua, Lockdown Season 5, directed by Mandla Ngcogwane and Tydelik Terminal, directed by Etienne Fourie.

The Best Achievement in Cinematography-TV Drama category, alumni Zenn van Zyl is nominated for Blood and Water, Jonathan de la Querra for Inconceivable and James Adey for Still Breathing.

The Best TV Drama category Afda alumni production houses snatch 3 nominations for Blood and Water - Gambit Films, Inconceivable - Rous House Production and Lockdown 5 - Black Brain Pictures.

The Safta's will take place on 22 May and aim to honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and productions, and serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent within the industry.

Here is the full list of Afda alumni nominations:

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela, Matthew Jankes - Imbewu Season 3
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap, Stephan Simm and Themba Mahlangu - Scandel
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela, Ntobeko Dlamini - The River
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryne Joshua - Blood and Water. Mandla N - Lockdown 5. Etienne Fourie - Tydelik Terminal
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryne Joshua - Blood and Water. Merren Reddy and Joshua Rous - Inconceivable
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama, Melissa Parry - Queen Sono Season 1. Melanie Jankes Golden, Markus van Schalkwyk and Richard Starkey - Trackers
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama, Zenn van Zyl - Blood and Water. Jonathan de la Querra - Inconceivable. James Adey, Still Breathing
Best TV Drama, Gambit Films - Blood and Water. Rouse House Production - Inconceivable. Black Brain Pictures - Lockdown Season 5.
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Comedy, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous and Meren Reddy - Black Tax. Lwazi Mvusi - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Comedy, Melanie Jankes - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Comedy, Martha Sibanyoni - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Best Actor - TV Comedy, Keenan Arrison - The Riviera
Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy, Motlatsi Mafatshe - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Best TV Comedy, Rous House Production - Black Tax
Best Current Affairs Programme, Tia Productions - Snitches get Stitches Parktown boys
Best Variety Show, Republiek van Zoid Afrika
Youth Programme, TIA Productions - MTV Shuga Naija: Young Moms
Best Made for TV Movie, Marche Media - A Christmas Chorus. Black Brain Pictures - Loving Thokoza
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film, Jenna Bass - Flatland and Louw Venter - Stam
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film, Lwazi Mvusi - Seriously Single and Louw Venter - Stam
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film, Jozua Malherbe - Griekwastad. Rory O' Grady - Riding with Sugar
Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film, Ebenhaezer Smal - Griekwastad
Best Achievement in Production Design - Feature Film, Weldemar Coetzee - Toorbos
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film, Justin Strydom - Dust
Best Feature Film, Griekwastad and Stam

AFDA
AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
Comment

Related

AFDA3 Afda 2020 graduation films in race for the Oscar26 Apr 2021
AFDASimon 'Mabhunu' Sabela Award statue unveiled at Afda Durban20 Apr 2021
AFDAAfda alumnus and colourist Kyle Stroebel on Oscar nomination for My Octopus Teacher23 Mar 2021
AFDAAfda films selected for the Cilect Prize 202112 Feb 2021
AFDAAfda launches two cutting edge, collaboration-driven courses for 20211 Feb 2021
AFDAThe Afda Hybrid Graduation Festival 202025 Nov 2020
#Newsmaker: Jarryd Duthoit wins Loeries Young Creatives Award20 Nov 2020
LoeriesCopywriter and finishing artist win the Loeries Brand South Africa Young Creatives Award18 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz