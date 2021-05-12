Afda alumni bag 48 nominations @ Saftas 2021

While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020.Issued byKAYA 959
Afda alumni have received a massive 48 nominations at the 15th South African Film and Television Awards.
In the feature film category, the film Toorbos, directed by Afda alumna Rene van Rooyen, picked up 9 nominations. Stam, directed and written by Afda Masters (MFA) student Louw Venter and produced by alumni Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro of Urucu Media received 7 nominations, including the Best Feature Film award nomination. Griekwastad, directed by Jozua Malherbe bagged 4 nominations and is also nominated in the Best Feature Film category. Jenna Bass and Louw Venter received the Best Achievement in Directing a Feature Film nomination for the film Flatland and Stam. Lwazi Mvusi and Louw Venter picked up the Best Achievement in Scriptwriting a Feature Film category for the films Seriously Single and Stam. Jozua Malherbe and Rory O' Grady received the Best Achievement in Cinematography nominations for their work on the films Griekwastad and Riding with Sugar respectfully. Ebenhaezar Smal received the Best Sound Design nomination for Griekwastad and Waldemar Coetzee picked up the Best Production Design nomination for his work on Toorbos.
In the TV Drama category, Afda alumni make a clean sweep in 3 different categories: The Best Achievement in Directing -TV Drama for the series went to, Blood and Water, directed by Nosipho Dumisa, Travis Taute and Daryne Joshua, Lockdown Season 5, directed by Mandla Ngcogwane and Tydelik Terminal, directed by Etienne Fourie.
The Best Achievement in Cinematography-TV Drama category, alumni Zenn van Zyl is nominated for Blood and Water, Jonathan de la Querra for Inconceivable and James Adey for Still Breathing.
The Best TV Drama category Afda alumni production houses snatch 3 nominations for Blood and Water - Gambit Films, Inconceivable - Rous House Production and Lockdown 5 - Black Brain Pictures.
The Safta's will take place on 22 May and aim to honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and productions, and serve to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent within the industry.
Here is the full list of Afda alumni nominations:
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela, Matthew Jankes - Imbewu Season 3 Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap, Stephan Simm and Themba Mahlangu - Scandel Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela, Ntobeko Dlamini - The River Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryne Joshua - Blood and Water. Mandla N - Lockdown 5. Etienne Fourie - Tydelik Terminal Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryne Joshua - Blood and Water. Merren Reddy and Joshua Rous - Inconceivable Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama, Melissa Parry - Queen Sono Season 1. Melanie Jankes Golden, Markus van Schalkwyk and Richard Starkey - Trackers Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama, Zenn van Zyl - Blood and Water. Jonathan de la Querra - Inconceivable. James Adey, Still Breathing Best TV Drama, Gambit Films - Blood and Water. Rouse House Production - Inconceivable. Black Brain Pictures - Lockdown Season 5. Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Comedy, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous and Meren Reddy - Black Tax. Lwazi Mvusi - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding Best Achievement in Editing - TV Comedy, Melanie Jankes - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Comedy, Martha Sibanyoni - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding Best Actor - TV Comedy, Keenan Arrison - The Riviera Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy, Motlatsi Mafatshe - How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding Best TV Comedy, Rous House Production - Black Tax Best Current Affairs Programme, Tia Productions - Snitches get Stitches Parktown boys Best Variety Show, Republiek van Zoid Afrika Youth Programme, TIA Productions - MTV Shuga Naija: Young Moms Best Made for TV Movie, Marche Media - A Christmas Chorus. Black Brain Pictures - Loving Thokoza Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film, Jenna Bass - Flatland and Louw Venter - Stam Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film, Lwazi Mvusi - Seriously Single and Louw Venter - Stam Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film, Jozua Malherbe - Griekwastad. Rory O' Grady - Riding with Sugar Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film, Ebenhaezer Smal - Griekwastad Best Achievement in Production Design - Feature Film, Weldemar Coetzee - Toorbos Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film, Justin Strydom - Dust Best Feature Film, Griekwastad and Stam
AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
