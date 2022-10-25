Industries

    Promote your business on TopAuto for a superior ROI

    25 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Broad Media
    TopAuto offers a wide range of advertising solutions that allow your company to reach its large audience.
    The best way to create awareness about your brand and products is through digital marketing.

    This is according to this year’s Digital Marketing Report, which found that companies prefer digital marketing as it provides the best ROI for their marketing spend.

    The report also found that 82% of people find their information about products and services through online articles and reviews – making this the most trusted form of advertising.

    Email newsletters are also a great marketing method as 39% of respondents said they find information about products and services through this channel.

    How TopAuto can help

    If your automotive business would like to leverage the benefits of digital marketing, advertising on TopAuto is a great opportunity.

    To learn more about advertising on TopAuto, click here.

    You can reach TopAuto’s large audience of 565,000 South Africans every month through the following digital marketing products:

    • Sponsored Articles with Social Media Promotions
    • Site Takeovers
    • Display Banners
    • Dedicated Mailers
    • Car Prices Portal Branding
    • Driving Cost Portal Branding

    Sponsored articles will be also boosted on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to help you reach your advertising goals.

    Successful advertising

    Many prominent brands have achieved excellent ROI and advertising success through TopAuto’s digital marketing products.

    These brands include Tiger Wheel and Tyre, Dunlop, Tyres and More, Toyota, Lexus, Bidvest McCarthy, Burger King, and Nedbank MFC. Each of these companies has partnered with TopAuto to promote their content and make their brand stand out – and TopAuto’s marketing team has delivered every time.

    If you would like your automotive brand to stand out, TopAuto’s marketing team is ready to assist you.

    Click here to learn more about advertising on TopAuto.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
