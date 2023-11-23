Winners of the 2023 South African Music Awards

This edition of the South African Music Awards has been a reflection of unity in the music industry where the collaboration between RiSA and Africa Fest came to fruition to honour musicians, those with us and those who have passed.
SAMA29 showed that against all odds, South African artists continue to excel in their respective genres.
This biggest winner on the night was Kabza De Small, who walked away with four awards for Best Produced Album, Best Amapiano Album, Best Kwaito Album and Best Duo/Group of the Year alongside DJ Maphorisa.
Following with three trophies was gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo who walked away with Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards.
AKA was posthumously awarded with the Male Artist of The Year Award and Best Collaboration Award for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ featuring Nasty C. His album Mass Country scooped the Best Engineered Album Award.
Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman (posthumous) and Pops Mohamed for their outstanding contribution to the music industry.
Below is the full list of winners:
Female Artist of the Year: Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship
Male Artist of the Year: AKA – Mass Country
Duo/Group of the Year: DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena
Album of the Year: Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Newcomer of the Year: Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari
Best Amapiano Album: KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
Best Collaboration: AKA featuring Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)
Best Hip Hop Album: This Is Religion – MashBeatz
Best Traditional Album: African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi
Beste Pop: Jona – Bernice van der Westhuizen
Best Adult Contemporary Album: Dark Secrets – Louise Carver
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album: Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet
Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi
Best Alternative Album: On the Romance of Being – Desire Marea
Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Emmanuel – JTG Gospel Choir
Best Classical/Instrumental Album: Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir and Franco Prinsloo
Best Reggae Album: Unleashed – Blakka Yut
Best R&B Album: But Could the Moments in Between – Ndumiso Manana
Best Dance Album: Asante – Morda
Best Rock Album: Kanniedood – Francois Badenhorst (Francois Van Coke)
Best Afropop Album: Isibuko – Sjava
Best Traditional Faith Album: The Overflow – Dumi Mkokstad
Best Contemporary Faith Album: Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Best Jazz Album: In the Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
Best Produced Music Video: Shine – Elaine (producer: Shayna Gianelli; director: Jesse Ray Diamond)
Best Produced Album: KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small (producer: Leslie George Theko, Artwork Sound, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo Le Tee)
Best Engineered Album: Mass Country – AKA (engineered & produced by Robin Kohl and Itu)
Best Pop Album: Seasons – Lloyiso
Remix of the Year: Ndinovalo – Morda
Best Maskandi Album: Umqhele Nethawula – Khuzani
Best Kwaito Album: Speak n Vrostaan – Kwesta and Kabza De Small
Best Gqom Album: Meeting with the King – DJ Lag
Rest of Africa Award: Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça
SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award: ‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie
CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award: ‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie
Lifetime Achievement Award: Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman(posthumous) and Pops Mohamed
International Achievement: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode
Record of the Year: ‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings
Music Video of the Year: ‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings