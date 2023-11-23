Industries

    23 Nov 2023
    23 Nov 2023
    On 18 November 2023, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) revealed the complete list of winners of the 2023 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).
    Source:
    Source: samusicawards.co.za

    This edition of the South African Music Awards has been a reflection of unity in the music industry where the collaboration between RiSA and Africa Fest came to fruition to honour musicians, those with us and those who have passed.

    SAMA29 showed that against all odds, South African artists continue to excel in their respective genres.

    This biggest winner on the night was Kabza De Small, who walked away with four awards for Best Produced Album, Best Amapiano Album, Best Kwaito Album and Best Duo/Group of the Year alongside DJ Maphorisa.

    Following with three trophies was gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo who walked away with Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards.

    AKA was posthumously awarded with the Male Artist of The Year Award and Best Collaboration Award for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ featuring Nasty C. His album Mass Country scooped the Best Engineered Album Award.

    Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman (posthumous) and Pops Mohamed for their outstanding contribution to the music industry.

    Below is the full list of winners:

    Female Artist of the Year: Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship

    Male Artist of the Year: AKA – Mass Country

    Duo/Group of the Year: DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena

    Album of the Year: Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

    Newcomer of the Year: Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari

    Best Amapiano Album: KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

    Best Collaboration: AKA featuring Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)

    Best Hip Hop Album: This Is Religion – MashBeatz

    Best Traditional Album: African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi

    Beste Pop: Jona – Bernice van der Westhuizen

    Best Adult Contemporary Album: Dark Secrets – Louise Carver

    Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album: Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet

    Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi

    Best Alternative Album: On the Romance of Being – Desire Marea

    Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Emmanuel – JTG Gospel Choir

    Best Classical/Instrumental Album: Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir and Franco Prinsloo

    Best Reggae Album: Unleashed – Blakka Yut

    Best R&B Album: But Could the Moments in Between – Ndumiso Manana

    Best Dance Album: Asante – Morda

    Best Rock Album: Kanniedood – Francois Badenhorst (Francois Van Coke)

    Best Afropop Album: Isibuko – Sjava

    Best Traditional Faith Album: The Overflow – Dumi Mkokstad

    Best Contemporary Faith Album: Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

    Best Jazz Album: In the Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini

    Best Produced Music Video: Shine – Elaine (producer: Shayna Gianelli; director: Jesse Ray Diamond)

    Best Produced Album: KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small (producer: Leslie George Theko, Artwork Sound, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo Le Tee)

    Best Engineered Album: Mass Country – AKA (engineered & produced by Robin Kohl and Itu)

    Best Pop Album: Seasons – Lloyiso

    Remix of the Year: Ndinovalo – Morda

    Best Maskandi Album: Umqhele Nethawula – Khuzani

    Best Kwaito Album: Speak n Vrostaan – Kwesta and Kabza De Small

    Best Gqom Album: Meeting with the King – DJ Lag

    Rest of Africa Award: Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça

    SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award: ‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie

    CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award: ‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie

    Lifetime Achievement Award: Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman(posthumous) and Pops Mohamed

    International Achievement: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

    Record of the Year: ‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

    Music Video of the Year: ‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

