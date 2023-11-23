On 18 November 2023, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) revealed the complete list of winners of the 2023 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

This edition of the South African Music Awards has been a reflection of unity in the music industry where the collaboration between RiSA and Africa Fest came to fruition to honour musicians, those with us and those who have passed.

SAMA29 showed that against all odds, South African artists continue to excel in their respective genres.

This biggest winner on the night was Kabza De Small, who walked away with four awards for Best Produced Album, Best Amapiano Album, Best Kwaito Album and Best Duo/Group of the Year alongside DJ Maphorisa.

Following with three trophies was gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo who walked away with Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards.

AKA was posthumously awarded with the Male Artist of The Year Award and Best Collaboration Award for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ featuring Nasty C. His album Mass Country scooped the Best Engineered Album Award.

Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman (posthumous) and Pops Mohamed for their outstanding contribution to the music industry.

Below is the full list of winners:

Female Artist of the Year: Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship

Male Artist of the Year: AKA – Mass Country

Duo/Group of the Year: DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena

Album of the Year: Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Newcomer of the Year: Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari

Best Amapiano Album: KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

Best Collaboration: AKA featuring Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)

Best Hip Hop Album: This Is Religion – MashBeatz

Best Traditional Album: African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi

Beste Pop: Jona – Bernice van der Westhuizen

Best Adult Contemporary Album: Dark Secrets – Louise Carver

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album: Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet

Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi

Best Alternative Album: On the Romance of Being – Desire Marea

Best African Indigenous Faith Album: Emmanuel – JTG Gospel Choir

Best Classical/Instrumental Album: Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir and Franco Prinsloo

Best Reggae Album: Unleashed – Blakka Yut

Best R&B Album: But Could the Moments in Between – Ndumiso Manana

Best Dance Album: Asante – Morda

Best Rock Album: Kanniedood – Francois Badenhorst (Francois Van Coke)

Best Afropop Album: Isibuko – Sjava

Best Traditional Faith Album: The Overflow – Dumi Mkokstad

Best Contemporary Faith Album: Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Best Jazz Album: In the Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini

Best Produced Music Video: Shine – Elaine (producer: Shayna Gianelli; director: Jesse Ray Diamond)

Best Produced Album: KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small (producer: Leslie George Theko, Artwork Sound, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo Le Tee)

Best Engineered Album: Mass Country – AKA (engineered & produced by Robin Kohl and Itu)

Best Pop Album: Seasons – Lloyiso

Remix of the Year: Ndinovalo – Morda

Best Maskandi Album: Umqhele Nethawula – Khuzani

Best Kwaito Album: Speak n Vrostaan – Kwesta and Kabza De Small

Best Gqom Album: Meeting with the King – DJ Lag

Rest of Africa Award: Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça

SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award: ‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie

CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award: ‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman(posthumous) and Pops Mohamed

International Achievement: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

Record of the Year: ‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

Music Video of the Year: ‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings