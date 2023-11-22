Durbanville Hills awarded Best Restaurant in SA

In a showstopping moment, The Tangram Restaurant at Durbanville Hills Winery has been awarded South Africa’s Best Restaurant at the 2023 Restaurant Week.

With over 25,000 diners dining at 140 participating restaurants nationwide, The Tangram Restaurant came out tops with an overall average rating of 10 out 10 for service, cuisine and ambience.

Competing against some of the best restaurants in the country, The Tangram Restaurant was a clear winner. Famed for its spectacular views of Table Mountain and Table Bay and contemporary finishes, Chef Tamzin Ehlers uses only the freshest ingredients, and creatively ensures an extraordinary visual and taste experience.

Best Restaurant in South Africa – The Tangram at Durbanville Hills

Rating 10 (cuisine: 9.9, service: 10, ambience: 10)

The regional winners:

Best of Cape Town - Homespun at The Andros

Rating 9.7 (cuisine: 9.7, service: 9.8, ambience: 9.6)

Best of Johannesburg - Marble

Rating 9.8 (cuisine: 9.6, service: 9.9, ambience: 9.8)

Best of Pretoria - Brasserie de Paris

Rating 9.8 (cuisine: 9.7, service: 9.9, ambience: 9.7)

Best of the Winelands - La Petite Colombe

Rating 10 (cuisine: 10, service: 10, ambience: 9.9)

Best of Durban: The Chefs' Table

Rating 9.7 (cuisine: 9.8, service: 9.8, ambience: 9.4)

Dirk Steyn, The Tangram Restaurant manager, says it’s an incredible honour to be recognised as the best in South Africa: “The hospitality industry is tough and very competitive. Consumers demand quality, creativity, exceptional service and unique experiences. Dining out is such a social and emotive engagement, and consumers have extremely high expectations.

“Since we pride ourselves in delivering beyond expectations, our team are overjoyed by the announcement. Especially considering that people travelled from all corners of Cape Town to experience our offerings during Restaurant Week – diners we are sure will become regular customers.”

Restaurant Week was held from 29 September to 5 November and sees participating restaurants developing a special menu for diners to enjoy at discounted rates. Diners are encouraged to rate their experience allowing the top restaurants to be voted as such by those who enjoy eating out rather than a panel of judges.

Visit The Tangram Restaurant for an unforgettable breakfast, lunch or dinner.