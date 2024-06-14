Spotify celebrates a decade of Amapiano

This critical influence has led to the launch of, A Decade of Amapiano, a site looking at the past decade of Amapiano and its different key influences, complemented by an on-platform Amapiano destination with pivotal playlists and podcast for anyone wishing to learn more about the genre’s origins, sounds and future.
The Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a game-changing year for Amapiano's growth on the platform. In 2020, the genre hit its first 100 million streams, followed by an impressive 300 million streams in 2021, further solidifying its rising popularity.
A Decade of Amapiano, launches today, 14 June, in the lead up to South Africa’s commemoration of Youth Day. The 16th of June marks a historical turning point for the country’s youth and their quest for freedom and justice. Today they use Amapiano as a platform to amplify their voices, freely express their aspirations and showcase their resilience and creativity.
In June 2023, Spotify launched Afrobeats: Journey of a billion streams, a website dedicated to celebrating the Afrobeats genre. Spotify through A Decade of Amapiano reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth of home grown music genres in Africa.
Originating from South African townships to the global stages, A Decade of Amapiano tracks the genre’s ascend to the music throne showcasing the journey and highlighting some of the genre’s key artists.
These are some of the key Amapiano data on Spotify over the last ten years:
"One of the most affirming parts of watching Amapiano explode over the past decade is seeing how people use it for self-expression,’’ says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music in Sub Saharan Africa.
In addition, Spotify will be hosting influencers and media from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Japan, Brazil, Egypt, France, United States of America, and the United Kingdom for a week-long tour tracing Amapiano’s history and origins and exploring how the genre traveled beyond South Africa. The tour debuted last year in June with influencers and media from the African continent, and is expanding to include other countries outside Africa where Amapiano is popular.
These are the top artists, tracks and countries that have kept dance floors electric over the last ten years, according to Spotify data:
Top Amapiano tracks over the last 10 years
Top Artists last 10 years
DJ Maphorisa
Kabza De Small
Tyler ICU
Mellow & Sleazy
Kelvin Momo
Focalistic
Young Stunna
Aymos
Daliwonga
Mas Musiq
Top Countries streaming Amapiano last 10 years
South Africa
United States Of America
United Kingdom
Nigeria
Germany
Top Amapiano playlists in 2024
Amapiano Grooves
SoulPiano
Beast Mode Amapiano
Amapiano 101
Amapiano Rising