MusicExchange: Ronan Keating looks forward to his South African tour

Ronan Keating is in South Africa this week and will be performing at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on Friday 3 March and at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday 5 March.

When Ronan Keating answered a newspaper advert to audition for a brand-new Irish boyband in 1993, he would have been hard-pressed to believe that nearly 30 years later he would still be going strong. Ronan’s music career, of course, started with Boyzone back in the early nineties.

In August of 2000 Ronan released his debut, self-titled album. It shot straight to number one in the UK Album Charts. It contained the two number-one singles When You Say Nothing At All (August 1999) and Life Is A Rollercoaster (July 2000). It went on to sell 4.4 million copies around the world and firmly established Ronan as an artist in his own right.

We had an exclusive chat last week with Ronan prior to leaving for SA.

What does music mean to you?

Music has pretty much been my life since I joined Boyzone at 16 years old. It’s given me incredible opportunities that I’m eternally grateful for.

My music is about…

Life, love and happiness!

What is your motto?

I’m not sure I really have a motto, I just try and live life to the fullest and be true to myself.

Fame is about…

Fame can be about many things, some good and some not so good. It’s what you want to make of it.

Retirement will happen when…

I guess if I couldn’t sing any more!

I don't do…

Snakes!

I would love to co-write with…

George Michael

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I think it’s all around, especially when I’m with my family.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

I’ve always loved performing. It’s why I joined a band and is still the most precious thing.

The song you must do during every show?

I’m lucky that I have a few songs that people want to hear. I can’t imagine not performing Nothing At All, Rollercoaster and If Tomorrow Never Comes.

Any funny moments on stage?

Many – usually around me forgetting the lyrics to a song.

My heroes are…

George Michael and Frank Sinatra.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Tom Cruise as he just continues to make great movies.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

A decent glass of red.

Dream gig to do?

I can’t wait to play Kirstenbosch Gardens again. It was a very special night last time in one of my favourite cities.

What makes you stand out?

I don’t think that’s for me to say.

Any nicknames?

When I was at school it was Tintin, as my hair looked like his.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I’ve done a little acting so would be happy to do more.

What song changed your life?

I sang Father & Son at the auditions for Boyzone and that song has stayed with me my whole carreer.

Who do you love?

My family!

Top of your bucket list?

To climb Mount Everest.

Your greatest achievement?

To still be able to perform all over the world.

What do you complain about most often?

I’m not a fan of airport queues.

What is your biggest fear?

Snakes.

Happiness is…

A lovely dinner at home with the family.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Life is precious.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

My mother died of breat cancer when she was just 51 years old. We started the Marie Keating Foundation in her name and contantly fund raise to provide mobile awareness roadshows across Ireland and the UK.

Wishes and dreams?

Health and happiness for me and the ones I love.

