Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRBizcommunity.comOLC Through The Line CommunicationsFusionDesignLGBrainbow Conscious CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music Interview South Africa

Win


Win 2 tickets to Ronan Keating's SA tour

Click here to enter

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


#MusicExchange: Ronan Keating looks forward to his South African tour

28 Feb 2023
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
Ronan Keating is in South Africa this week and will be performing at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on Friday 3 March and at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday 5 March.
#MusicExchange: Ronan Keating looks forward to his South African tour

When Ronan Keating answered a newspaper advert to audition for a brand-new Irish boyband in 1993, he would have been hard-pressed to believe that nearly 30 years later he would still be going strong. Ronan’s music career, of course, started with Boyzone back in the early nineties.

In August of 2000 Ronan released his debut, self-titled album. It shot straight to number one in the UK Album Charts. It contained the two number-one singles When You Say Nothing At All (August 1999) and Life Is A Rollercoaster (July 2000). It went on to sell 4.4 million copies around the world and firmly established Ronan as an artist in his own right.

We had an exclusive chat last week with Ronan prior to leaving for SA.

What does music mean to you?

Music has pretty much been my life since I joined Boyzone at 16 years old. It’s given me incredible opportunities that I’m eternally grateful for.

My music is about…

Life, love and happiness!

What is your motto?

I’m not sure I really have a motto, I just try and live life to the fullest and be true to myself.

Fame is about…

Fame can be about many things, some good and some not so good. It’s what you want to make of it.

Retirement will happen when…

I guess if I couldn’t sing any more!

#MusicExchange: Ronan Keating looks forward to his South African tour

I don't do…

Snakes!

I would love to co-write with…

George Michael

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I think it’s all around, especially when I’m with my family.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

I’ve always loved performing. It’s why I joined a band and is still the most precious thing.

The song you must do during every show?

I’m lucky that I have a few songs that people want to hear. I can’t imagine not performing Nothing At All, Rollercoaster and If Tomorrow Never Comes.

Any funny moments on stage?

Many – usually around me forgetting the lyrics to a song.

#MusicExchange: Ronan Keating looks forward to his South African tour

My heroes are…

George Michael and Frank Sinatra.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Tom Cruise as he just continues to make great movies.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

A decent glass of red.

Dream gig to do?

I can’t wait to play Kirstenbosch Gardens again. It was a very special night last time in one of my favourite cities.

Image supplied: Ronan Keating
Ronan Keating announces South African tour

25 Jan 2023

What makes you stand out?

I don’t think that’s for me to say.

Any nicknames?

When I was at school it was Tintin, as my hair looked like his.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I’ve done a little acting so would be happy to do more.

BizcommunityWhat song changed your life?

I sang Father & Son at the auditions for Boyzone and that song has stayed with me my whole carreer.

Who do you love?

My family!

Top of your bucket list?

To climb Mount Everest.

Your greatest achievement?

To still be able to perform all over the world.

What do you complain about most often?

I’m not a fan of airport queues.

What is your biggest fear?

Snakes.

BizcommunityHappiness is…

A lovely dinner at home with the family.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Life is precious.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

My mother died of breat cancer when she was just 51 years old. We started the Marie Keating Foundation in her name and contantly fund raise to provide mobile awareness roadshows across Ireland and the UK.

Wishes and dreams?

Health and happiness for me and the ones I love.

Tickets on sale now from https://webtickets.co.za/

Ronan Keating on socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ronankeatingofficial/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rokeating/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronanofficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfyGJ3AXu2Jc6ERTNxWQpgg

NextOptions
Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Read more: Martin Myers, Ronan Keating, #MusicExchange

Related

#MusicExchange: Sipho &quot;Hotstix&quot; Mabuse shows no sign of slowing down at 71 years young
#MusicExchange: Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse shows no sign of slowing down at 71 years young21 Feb 2023
#MusicExchange: Singhita is back with her new single, My Heart
#MusicExchange: Singhita is back with her new single, My Heart14 Feb 2023
#MusicExchange: Prime Circle, rocking since 2001
#MusicExchange: Prime Circle, rocking since 20017 Feb 2023
#MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster
#MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster31 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Martin Myers
#BizTrends2023: The state of play in South Africa26 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Ronan Keating
Ronan Keating announces South African tour25 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Reino Brink
#MusicExchange: The debut of Reino Brink24 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Nick Knightshade of Dukes of Note
#MusicExchange: Dukes of Note return with a twist17 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz