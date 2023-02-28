MusicExchange: Ronan Keating looks forward to his South African tour

When Ronan Keating answered a newspaper advert to audition for a brand-new Irish boyband in 1993, he would have been hard-pressed to believe that nearly 30 years later he would still be going strong. Ronan’s music career, of course, started with Boyzone back in the early nineties.
In August of 2000 Ronan released his debut, self-titled album. It shot straight to number one in the UK Album Charts. It contained the two number-one singles When You Say Nothing At All (August 1999) and Life Is A Rollercoaster (July 2000). It went on to sell 4.4 million copies around the world and firmly established Ronan as an artist in his own right.
We had an exclusive chat last week with Ronan prior to leaving for SA.
Music has pretty much been my life since I joined Boyzone at 16 years old. It’s given me incredible opportunities that I’m eternally grateful for.
Life, love and happiness!
I’m not sure I really have a motto, I just try and live life to the fullest and be true to myself.
Fame can be about many things, some good and some not so good. It’s what you want to make of it.
I guess if I couldn’t sing any more!
Snakes!
George Michael
I think it’s all around, especially when I’m with my family.
I’ve always loved performing. It’s why I joined a band and is still the most precious thing.
I’m lucky that I have a few songs that people want to hear. I can’t imagine not performing Nothing At All, Rollercoaster and If Tomorrow Never Comes.
Many – usually around me forgetting the lyrics to a song.
George Michael and Frank Sinatra.
Tom Cruise as he just continues to make great movies.
A decent glass of red.
I can’t wait to play Kirstenbosch Gardens again. It was a very special night last time in one of my favourite cities.
I don’t think that’s for me to say.
When I was at school it was Tintin, as my hair looked like his.
I’ve done a little acting so would be happy to do more.
I sang Father & Son at the auditions for Boyzone and that song has stayed with me my whole carreer.
My family!
To climb Mount Everest.
To still be able to perform all over the world.
I’m not a fan of airport queues.
Snakes.
A lovely dinner at home with the family.
Life is precious.
My mother died of breat cancer when she was just 51 years old. We started the Marie Keating Foundation in her name and contantly fund raise to provide mobile awareness roadshows across Ireland and the UK.
Health and happiness for me and the ones I love.
