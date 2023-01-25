Ronan Keating announces South African tour

Ronan Keating has announced his tour of South Africa taking place this March, which will see him perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Image supplied: Ronan Keating

When Keating answered a newspaper advert to audition for a brand-new Irish boyband in 1993, he would have been hard-pressed to believe that nearly 30 years later he would still be going strong. Singer, songwriter, broadcaster, TV presenter, actor, philanthropist, loving husband and dedicated father; Keating has never felt more inspired by his life, his multifaceted career and his ability to make a difference in the world via his charity work.

Keating’s music career, of course, started with Boyzone back in the early nineties.

In August of 2000, he released his debut, self-titled, album. It shot straight to number one in the UK Album Charts. It contained the two number-one singles When You Say Nothing At All and Life Is A Rollercoaster (July 2000). It went on to sell a very impressive 4.4 million copies around the world and firmly established Keating as an artist in his own right.

Solo album number two, Destination was released on 20 May 2002 and went straight to number one. To coincide with the release of Destination, Keating kicked off a yearlong world tour starting with a sell-out Arena tour in the UK. Between May 2002 and May 2003, he toured the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the Gulf, India and South East Asia.

In August 2004, Polydor Records announced that they would release Ronan Keating – 10 Years Of Hits to celebrate Keating’s first decade in the music industry. The album went straight to number one and to date has sold nearly 2:5 million copies worldwide.

February 2016 saw Keating with a new label, Decca, and with a new album, his 10th studio album, Time Of My Life, which saw him taking on more writing than ever before. Inspired by his time on stage in Once, where playing the guitar daily re-kindled his love of songwriting, Keating worked closely with musician Dan Healy and others to write most of the songs on the album.

During the challenging lockdowns, 2020 saw the release of the studio album, Twenty Twenty, with Ronan celebrating his 20th year as a solo artist. Whilst his ninth UK Top 10 solo album would usually be the highlight of any year, that accolade was wonderfully overshadowed by the arrival of Keating’s fifth child Coco Knox Keating.

As the shadow of the pandemic followed us into 2021, Keating called on his extensive TV presenting talents as he joined the BBC’s prime time entertainment show The One Show, as co-host and also took a familiar seat in a revolving red leather chair as he joined the judging panel on ITV’s The Voice Kids.

Keating will be in Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on 3 March and at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on 5 March. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 25 January and will be available from Webtickets.