Cape Wine Auctions returns for 2023

The Cape Wine Auction (CWA) is returning this year, marking the 10th anniversary since its launch.

Image supplied: Attendees bidding at 2022's Cape Wine Auction

The Cape Wine Auction aims to unite the industry around a single goal of raising money for education. It is also a much sought-after ticket on Cape Town’s social calendar.

Since its inception, the event has created a benchmark in philanthropy, raising R117m, with 100% of all proceeds managed by The Cape Wine Auction Trust. These funds are distributed amongst several beneficiaries, impacting the education and lives of children in the Cape Winelands.

“This year we are celebrating a decade of The Cape Wine Auction and planning a very special event at Hazendal Wine Estate, where we are determined to raise even more than the R12m we achieved last year,” says Raymond Ndlovu, chairman of the Cape Wine Auction Trust.

“Mastercard would like to congratulate the Cape Wine Auction Trust for the exceptional work that it has been doing over the past 10 years. Through our partnership with the trust, we have been able to seamlessly align our brand purpose of connecting everyone to priceless possibilities, and we continue to make a meaningful difference in our country,” says Gabriel Swanepoel, country manager, Mastercard South Africa.

The Cape Wine Auction lots are one-of-a-kind experiences which are not available for purchase and include rare wines, bespoke overseas adventures, stays in exceptional private homes, and exclusive access to the inner sanctum of the South African wine industry.

Lots that raised significant money last year included a three-night getaway for eight people on Beyond Benguerra Island in the Bazaruto Archipelago, which went for R1.2m; a Best of British lot, which included many sought-after tickets to top golf, horseracing and Premier League football events in the UK and a week-long stay in Tuscany at the historic and incomparable Villa Saletta.

The Gift of the Giving lots - straight-forward donations of varying amounts from R10,000 to R100,000 - also raised a substantial amount of money.

A limited number of tickets for this year’s Cape Wine Auction dinner and dance, are available to the public at a cost of R7,500 per person and can be purchased here.

The event will take place on 18 February at Hazendal Wine Estate in Stellenbosch