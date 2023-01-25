Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Cape Wine Auctions returns for 2023

25 Jan 2023
The Cape Wine Auction (CWA) is returning this year, marking the 10th anniversary since its launch.
Image supplied: Attendees bidding at 2022's Cape Wine Auction
Image supplied: Attendees bidding at 2022's Cape Wine Auction

The Cape Wine Auction aims to unite the industry around a single goal of raising money for education. It is also a much sought-after ticket on Cape Town’s social calendar.

Since its inception, the event has created a benchmark in philanthropy, raising R117m, with 100% of all proceeds managed by The Cape Wine Auction Trust. These funds are distributed amongst several beneficiaries, impacting the education and lives of children in the Cape Winelands.

IMage supplied: The Old Fashioned cocktail
5 cocktail trends taking us into 2023

2 days ago

“This year we are celebrating a decade of The Cape Wine Auction and planning a very special event at Hazendal Wine Estate, where we are determined to raise even more than the R12m we achieved last year,” says Raymond Ndlovu, chairman of the Cape Wine Auction Trust.
.
“Mastercard would like to congratulate the Cape Wine Auction Trust for the exceptional work that it has been doing over the past 10 years. Through our partnership with the trust, we have been able to seamlessly align our brand purpose of connecting everyone to priceless possibilities, and we continue to make a meaningful difference in our country,” says Gabriel Swanepoel, country manager, Mastercard South Africa.

The Cape Wine Auction lots are one-of-a-kind experiences which are not available for purchase and include rare wines, bespoke overseas adventures, stays in exceptional private homes, and exclusive access to the inner sanctum of the South African wine industry.

Source:
The whisky aperitif for everyone - how does it hold up?

By 16 Jan 2023

Lots that raised significant money last year included a three-night getaway for eight people on Beyond Benguerra Island in the Bazaruto Archipelago, which went for R1.2m; a Best of British lot, which included many sought-after tickets to top golf, horseracing and Premier League football events in the UK and a week-long stay in Tuscany at the historic and incomparable Villa Saletta.

The Gift of the Giving lots - straight-forward donations of varying amounts from R10,000 to R100,000 - also raised a substantial amount of money.

A limited number of tickets for this year’s Cape Wine Auction dinner and dance, are available to the public at a cost of R7,500 per person and can be purchased here.

The event will take place on 18 February at Hazendal Wine Estate in Stellenbosch

NextOptions
Read more: Mastercard, wine auction, Stellenbosch, Raymond Ndlovu, Cape Wine Auction, South African wine, Gabriel Swanepoel

Related

DFC and Mastercard collaborate to drive digitisation and financial inclusion in Africa
DFC and Mastercard collaborate to drive digitisation and financial inclusion in Africa3 Jan 2023
Source © prykhodov Online retail in South Africa passed the R50bn milestone due to an ongoing boom in demand for home deliveries
SA online retail passes R50bn mark in 202223 Dec 2022
Image supplied: The annual Stellenbosch Harvest Festival is returning in 2023
Celebrate wine at the Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade20 Dec 2022
Image supplied: The “Follow Your Daydreams” campaign features Nandi Madida
Nandi Madida partners with Pongrácz for new campaign12 Dec 2022
Source: Crossgate.
R25m facility gears up to shake up the banking industry through novel distribution model5 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Top Performing Winery of the Year went to Mullineux
Platter's South Africa announces Pinnacle Award winners18 Nov 2022
Source:
Mastercard to bring crypto-trading capabilities to banks17 Oct 2022
Source: Supplied. Khalid Talukder and Trayana Trifonova of DKK Partners.
15th annual Pay360 Awards a resounding success6 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz