Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine Review South Africa

Lifestyle trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


The whisky aperitif for everyone - how does it hold up?

16 Jan 2023
Emily StanderBy: Emily Stander
I have always been a whisky kind of gal. I remember the first sip I ever took - I was lucky enough to have some Johnny Walker Blue, on the rocks, and ever since I have enjoyed the occasional indulgence.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Interestingly enough, South Africa imports an impressive 42 million bottles of Scotch whisky every year, according to an article by Business Insider.

Strict global regulations on Scotch production prevent distillers from cutting corners, ensuring that the quality is of the highest you can find.

According to CEO of Redford Beverages, Gerrit Wagener, these regulations also make it challenging for local innovation and customisation to be a reality. And this is where the whisky aperitif comes in - helping local distillers showcase unique South African flavours.

Wagener said, “Unfortunately camel thorn is not an easy wood to make a barrel from. So, for us to showcase the flavour of this iconic wood in a whisky, we had to work with the government to find a category that enables us to expose pure whisky to actual camel thorn wood, which is why we are so delighted to finally have the whisky aperitif.”

Image supplied: The Top Italian Wines Roadshow masterclass
Italian wine show makes way to Cape Town

11 Jan 2023

When I received a bottle of the camelthorn-infused Toor whisky aperitif, I was intrigued. A wood-flavoured drink? The idea, as I was told, is that this whisky is meant to turn away from the idea that it is something for men with moustaches sitting in a dark bar. Rather, this can be something for everyone to enjoy (especially if you don’t like the heavier side of alcohol).

So I decided to crack it open with my partner (who, historically, has not enjoyed whisky very much). Spoiler alert, both of us loved it.

I had it the way I like it - on the rocks, because I am too impatient to wait for a chilled glass. At first, it hits you the same way a normal whisky would. It was pleasant, aromatic, and has a deep flavour.

The star of the show, without a doubt, was the camelthorn. Often when drinks claim to be infused with something, as the average alcohol enjoyer, I haven’t been convinced that any extra flavour has been added to them. However, I could taste the camelthorn - it was this lovely swirl of flavour just after the original sip, and the aftertaste lingered long enough that I could sip it slowly.

It was the perfect delight for a Sunday afternoon.

I would say this is definitely worth a try, even if whisky isn’t usually your go-to. In fact, especially is whisky isn’t your go-to.

NextOptions
Emily Stander
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Lifestyle Editor and M&M Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are writing, music and video games | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com

Related

Image supplied: Awara recently opened in Cape Town
Behind the opening of Asian-inspired restaurant Awara15 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Nathalie Schooling and her son
#BehindtheSelfie: Nathalie Schooling, founder of Nlighten14 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Avatar Agency CEO Mzamo Xala
Mzamo Xala on the ever-changing advertising industry12 Dec 2022
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media12 Dec 2022
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle12 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Alon Lits
#BehindtheSelfie: Alon Lits, cofounder of Panda8 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Tropika Island of Treasure winners Karlien van Jaarsveld and Ruan Scheepers
Behind the scenes with Tropika Island of Treasure winners5 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Marco Valente
#BehindtheSelfie: Marco Valente, founder of The Iconic Group30 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz