Healthgarde announces partnership with Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira

13 Jan 2023
Direct-selling company Healthgarde International has officially unveiled Rugby World Cup champion, Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira, as their first brand partner.
Image supplied: Healthgarde and Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira have partnered

The former Springboks rugby player, entrepreneur and philanthropist has joined forces with Healthgarde International to collaborate, on a common cause, that aims to empower, encourage and establish health through wealth.

This partnership adds to the ever-expanding business and philanthropic portfolio of Mtawarira, who retired from rugby after the 2019 World Cup. Mtawarira's post-rugby career is managed by Roc Nation Sports International, the agency that facilitated this partnership.

Pele &quot;a global inspiration and champion of peace&quot;
Pele "a global inspiration and champion of peace"

30 Dec 2022

Healthgarde is Black-and-women-owned, with over 50,000 active independent consultants in less than three years; reaching and changing many lives. The business has a current footprint in seven African countries and a presence in the United States.

Lovelyn Bassey, COO of Healthgarde, said there was certainly great synergy between the brand values of the company and those of health and wellness that Mtawarira lives by.

“We have seen how the right brand partnerships are helping brands grow, and 'The Beast' is the perfect fit for our brand. On one hand, Healthgarde provides entrepreneurship, business growth opportunities and the Healthgarde foundation for women and children. On the other hand, The Beast is a natural born entrepreneur who also runs a foundation that seeks to empower and equip the youth through sports, education and skills development,” Bassey said.

The Beast, who was named in the Forbes Africa 2021 list of 100 most influential Africans, said it was certainly a proud moment to announce this partnership with Healthgarde.

“We hope to instil a hustler’s spirit that seeks to help people believe in themselves and know that anything is achievable no matter where you come from. The ever-evolving African should understand the importance of self-sustaining," he concluded.

