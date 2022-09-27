MusicExchange: Mark Haze and the cool factor we all want

Haze skilfully delivers a signature combination of high energy Rock ‘n Roll and silky old-school Soul, fused with raw emotional Blues. He has new music out entitled I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
I caught up with Haze last week…
Musician and producer
It’s what starts, fills, and ends my day.
It’s what makes me get up for work every day.
It’s quite literally the soundtrack to my life.
Life. Mine, yours, other people. It’s about feelings, memories, dreams and thoughts … the good, the bad, the ugly - as well as the beautiful.
I’ll sleep when I’m dead.
… as useless as the ‘g’ in ‘lasagne’.
Pig’s fly.
Carbs (anymore).
Sting and John Bon Jovi
The coffee machines.
Live shows. Nothing beats the feeling I get from performing in front of a crowd.
Can never leave out the hits like Wake Up (Dreaming of You)
People often mistake me for Marco, the bassist from Prime Circle. They also think my name is short for Marco.
A few years ago, we were doing a show together, so at one of the gigs we decided to dress similarly and both wore our caps backward like he normally does and thought it’d be fun to mess with everyone.
Quite a few people spoke to me afterwards to ask how I handle my busy schedule of playing in both Prime Circle and having a solo career!
Iron Man
Adam Sandler. He makes baggy dad clothes and a beer belly look good.
My wife, Shelley. She’s the only one who laughs at my jokes.
It used to be my 2005 USA black Fender Stratocaster, but now I’ll settle for a full tank of diesel in the tour van … have you seen the fuel prices?
Piña Colada by the pool. Whiskey every other time.
Madison Square Garden in New York.
Take a look!
Muckhuzzay
Start a political party, promise the people everything, and sit back and watch the bank account grow.
I AM MARK MOTHER-EFFING HAZE
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stranger Things, The Americans and The Simpsons
SpongeBob SquarePants The Movie (Oscar-worthy viewing).
The Show Must Go On by Queen. Before that, I didn’t know that the show had to go on!
Anyone who brings me coffee, and my family… most of the time.
Thingamajig
Make a bucket list - Write stuff on it!
How the toilet paper keeps disappearing in my house.
Sharks. Actually, hang on … taxes!
Found between the notes of the song.
Forget lyrics of songs (even the ones I’ve written and sang for years).
When getting in the tour bus with your band, be sure to pack in toilet paper. Things happen…
Being a dad has been a pretty fun and interesting ride – it’s never dull.
I’ve been asked to be involved in various projects over the years. I’d like to have a hand in helping develop education more in our country. It’s the biggest factor in why corruption is so prevalent in our various cultures and governments. The more the population knows and understands, the harder it is for us to be taken advantage of.
That the fuel price returns to a more reasonable amount. To do more work overseas and have travel become simpler and easier again. To finally get my knee to stop cracking when I wake up and get out of bed. Oh … and world peace and the other stuff that contestants always say on the beauty pageants.