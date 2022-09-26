Industries

    DStv Delicious Festival doesn't go down as planned

    26 Sep 2022
    The DStv Delicious Festival happened on the weekend of 24 September at Kyalami Grand Prix. However, according to many unhappy fans on social media and an apology issued by festival organisers, not everything went as planned.
    Image supplied: The DStv Delicious Festival happened during Heritage Day weekend
    Image supplied: The DStv Delicious Festival happened during Heritage Day weekend

    The Delicious Festival was meant to be a celebration of returning live events, attracting international artists and food for attendees to enjoy.

    Saturday saw thousands of people come into the event, mostly to see Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

    The organisers alerted festival goers early in the morning that fake ticket entries were causing delays - which contributed to the massive traffic jam attendees experienced inside and outside of the Kyalami Grand Prix venue.

    Moreover, VIP ticket holders allegedly had the worse side of the bargain compared to general access ticket holders - being stuck so far back that they were unable to see performers on stage.

    Attendees also had to contend with hours-long queues for food - from 40 min up to two hours waiting for an opportunity to order something. On a positive note, however, it seems that once they got their food it was, in fact, delicious.

    The festival did take to Facebook to apologise for the inconveniences that fans experienced. In the post, they also explained that there are four entrances to use, ensured the safety of festival-goers and emphasised that the fake ticket issue was the main culprit of the issues they faced throughout the day on Saturday.

    Leading up to and during day 1 we've had to deal with fake tickets which has had a knock-on-effect on our systems and processes which has resulted in us verifying each and every ticket

    Reportedly, Sunday went a lot smoother than Saturday at the festival. Unfortunately, however, what’s trending on social media right now is the unhappiness fans experienced through lack of planning.

    Despite the turmoil, however, there are many people who were in awe of Burna Boys' performance, saying that he saved the festival. This was the first time he had performed in South Africa in years, and people definitely showed up for this occasion.

    fake tickets, South Africa, Burna Boy, music festivals

