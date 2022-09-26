Wasomi and Bombay Sapphire's art of botanicals launches in South Africa

Through the art of botanicals experience, Bombay Sapphire highlighted its elevated flavour profile and versatility. On 18 and 19 September, Bombay Sapphire hosted a multi-disciplinary experience at the Nirox Sculpture Park, in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg. Invitees witnessed the creativity of making every bottle of Bombay Sapphire and how it lends itself to being a blank canvas for refreshing gin cocktails.

Sio's Performance at Wasomi x Bombay Experience

Hosted by the award-winning media entrepreneur and accomplished actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, the exclusive event was centred around creativity. Creative entrepreneurs such as TV host and creative producer Olwethu Leshabane; Sport and Lifestyle TV host and executive producer Minnie Dlamini; and contemporary visual artist Trevor Stuurman were inspired by the engaging art, dazzling design, and moving musical performances. These creative outlets were used as vehicles to tell the intriguing story of how the combination to the 10 hand-picked botanicals sourced from all over the world make Bombay Sapphire.

An immersive and educational Wasomi experience

Wasomi – a phenomenal collective of emerging female creatives made up of fashion and interior designer Shelley Mokoena; multidisciplinary artist Tebogo Bafedi Ribane; and visual artist Tzung-Hui Lauren Lee collaborated on a space that focused on highlighting female creators.

The Wasomi line-up was bolstered by sculptor and entrepreneur Fathema Bemath, visual artist Mmabatho Mokalapa, and architect and entrepreneur Nindya Bucktowar who boldly expressed their creativity. The audience were enthralled by the creative experiences involving texture, fabric, and design in an unfamiliar way. At the same time, they were lulled by the majestic movements and audio of the musical storyteller, Sio. Sio is renowned for her genre-fluid sound incorporating jazz, house, electro and dance.

In collaboration with Bombay Sapphire, the Wasomi experience offered women of different art disciplines the opportunity for integration and communication. This promoted growth through connection, woman empowerment, and the inspiration of what is achievable through the support of other like-minded individuals.

A world of taste

Bombay Sapphire is made from 10 botanicals sourced from a handful of artisanal producers in designated regions around the world, leading to an elevated flavour palette not only for flavourful cocktails, but for delectable culinary experiences as well.

Wasomi founders Tebogo Ribane and Shelly Mokoena Avukile Mabombo, marketing manager MEA at Barcardi

Chef Leon van Deventer from one of Johannesburg’s most celebrated fine-dining restaurants – Gemelli – used a number of botanicals to dial up the flavours. The starter (seared tuna infused with lemon and juniper) was a hit, while the main course (confit duck leg infused with coriander and cassia bark) proved to be popular too. The dessert (touch of colour inspired by almond and liquorice) completed the gastronomical experience. All three courses were paired with Bombay Sapphire cocktails, including French Iris, Cubeb Side Fizz and Cassia Mule curated by Bombay Sapphire’s sustainability ambassador Leighton Rathbone.

The experience ended with an interactive mixology class hosted by Rathbone. Participants were taken on a journey through botanicals, as they interacted with the finest ingredients available to come up with their own Bombay Sapphire cocktails. They used zesty lemon peel and crunchy almonds from Spain, German angelica, delicate coriander from Morocco, orris and juniper from Italy to spark their creativity.

To ensure each curated cocktail had a bright and fresh taste, vibrant liquorice from China, cassia bark from Vietnam, hand-dried cubeb berries from Indonesia, and grains of paradise from Ghana were used, resulting in perfectly balanced and versatile gin cocktails.

“Bombay Sapphire has a heritage of creativity, and this is evident in every aspect of our premium gin. From the way our Master of Botanicals creatively coaxes flavour out of the botanicals he sources around the world, to the way the gin is distilled, it is only natural that we collaborate with bold and versatile creatives. We are constantly stirring creativity with those we partner with, to ensure they are breaking what they thought were their limits,” says Francois Portier, Bacardi sub-Saharan Africa managing director.

Maphe Dlamini and Minnie Dlamini Art of Botanicals lunch at Nirox Sculpture Park

“As a responsible corporate citizen concerned with how we conduct our business, all 10 botanicals that make Bombay Sapphire will be certified sustainable this year by Ecocert S.A., the world’s leading specialist in the certification of sustainable practices. This recognises the commitment of our Master of Botanicals, who only works with suppliers who act responsibly and ensure a sustainable future for farmers, their communities, and the environment,“ concludes Portier.

As the world’s leading premium gin, Bombay Sapphire is also the perfect accompaniment for delectable cuisine and other culinary delights, all of which were savoured at the event. A live interactive installation bar with edible flowers and the 10 Bombay Sapphire botanicals was one of the many sense-enhancing experiences at the event.

Find your flavour – the perfect serve is open to the public

The full Bombay Sapphire immersive art of botanicals sensory experience will be open for the public at the Saint restaurant in Sandton on Sunday, 25 September. It will start at 3pm and end late, being hosted by Minnie Dlamini. DJ duo Lemon and Herb will perform their deep house set from 11pm onwards.

Head chef at Saint, David Higgs, will partner with Bombay Sapphire’s brand ambassador to curate a three-course Art of Botanicals menu inspired by Bombay Sapphire’s 10 botanical flavours, including herbal, citrus, floral and spicy. This will be followed by Saint’s head mixologist Devon Andreka and Bombay Sapphire’s brand ambassador curating three Art of Botanicals cocktails inspired by the gin’s 10 botanical flavours.



