JockeyLovesLocal: Underwear brand partners with SA designers for Heritage Month

This Heritage Month, Jockey teamed up with local fashion designers to create a bespoke range inspired by the essence of South Africa.

Kathrin Kidger and Siphelele Ntombela. Source: Supplied

Founded in the United States in 1876, today Jockey is a household name, with manufacturing operations located in Durban as well as abroad.

To honour Heritage Month in South Africa and the brand's proud local prevenance, Jockey challenged two South African designers, Kathrin Kidger and Siphelele Ntombela, to create a locally-inspired print that will translate the spirit of South Africa into a limited-edition range of wearable garments.

Kathrin Kidger Designs is a proudly South African ladieswear brand based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Designed for the modern woman, the traditionally loud prints and bold colours speak to a culturally diverse range of stylish women who care as much about fine quality material and effortless glamour, as they do about a unique sense of style.

Kidger's colourful take on the #JockeyLovesLocal challenge will set the tone for a range of garments for women and men who are ready to live life to the fullest: loudly, unapologetic, and in vibrant style.

Siphelele Ntombela is the founder, director and creative guru behind African Renaissance Designs; a locally loved cultural brand inspired by Southern African tribes. From an early age, he knew that he was born to create and went on to study Textile Design before making a name for himself with his fresh prints, rich textures and inspired collections, which have won him numerous awards and showcases at galleries, exhibitions and fashion shows across the country.

The blueprint for his #JockeyLovesLocal creation is rooted in an intimate relationship between shapes and colours. Detailed outlines and artistic silhouettes are paired with a feminine colour palette to create a patchwork of cultural richness that compliments every style and shape.

Public vote

Jockey fans were invited to vote over September for their favourite local design creation on social media, with the winning design being announced on 29 September following Heritage weekend.

As an incentive to get involved, fans who placed their vote stood a chance to win 1 of 50 exclusive limited-edition prints of the winning #JockeyLovesLocal garments.

“As these two talented local designers have demonstrated, we too at Jockey are inspired by the beauty of South Africa,” says Bruce McMurray, general manager of Jockey South Africa.

“Its colours, its people, its landscapes and its multi-cultural essence. We are proud to be a local business that supports our community and provides South Africans with comfortable, quality garments that reflect the vibrancy of our country. Our two selected designers have done a sensational job at capturing the spirit of our heritage, and we cannot wait to see which designs are selected for a limited-edition range.”