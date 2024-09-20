Lifestyle Art
    News Lifestyle Art

    Zeitz Mocaa celebrates 100 years of Heritage, 7 years of Art & Architecture

    20 Sep 2024
    20 Sep 2024
    On Heritage Day, 24 September 2024, Zeitz Mocaa will host a day of festivities to celebrate 100 years of the Grain Silo and seven years of Africa’s largest museum dedicated to contemporary art from the continent and its Diaspora.
    Image by Wianelle Briers
    Image by Wianelle Briers

    The curated public programme will bring together history, art and architecture. Various activations will take place throughout the day that will offer local audiences an opportunity to reconnect with the museum as an accessible, social and culturally relevant meeting place within the Silo District, the V&A Waterfront and more significantly, Cape Town.

    Originally built in 1924, the Grain Silo served as a vital component of Cape Town’s industrial landscape, symbolising the city’s role in the global trade network. However, with the decline of the grain industry, the Silo fell into disuse, becoming a dormant relic of the past.

    In 2017, this once-utilitarian structure underwent a remarkable metamorphosis, thanks to the vision of renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick. The Grain Silo was reimagined as Zeitz Mocaa, the home of groundbreaking contemporary art from Africa and its Diaspora.

    What to expect

    A key moment to look forward to is the opening of Zeitz Mocaa’s architecture exhibition titled 'Silo Through the Century: Into the Contemporary', an exhibition expanding on the rich history of the former grain silo and its transformation into a museum of contemporary art from Africa and its Diaspora.

    This infographic exhibition is made up of archival images and videos and highlights the monumental status and historical relevance the silo has. Focusing on the various phases of the building and how its uses shifted over a century, the exhibition takes a deeper look at the silo’s inner workings and how this closely resembled the socio-political climate of the country at the time. It illustrates its eventual reformation into a contemporary African art museum and underscores the significance of this transformation as a beacon of change through artistic and curatorial practices.

    Programme highlights include tours conducted in all the official South African languages, art workshops for the whole family, live performances, DJ sets, and an outdoor food court. Zeitz Mocaa’s sixth floor restaurant, Ocular Lounge, will have a special Heritage Day menu on offer, and the Museum Shop may be visited to purchase a selection of art-inspired gifts, books and products.

    The day will culminate in a Silo Concert featuring South African trumpeter and vocalist Mandisi Dyantyis known for his soul-stirring performances. Mandisi first captivated the world with his 2019 debut album, Somandla, which earned nominations for both the SAMA Award for Best Jazz Album and the Mzantsi Jazz Awards.

    “Zeitz Mocaa is a groundbreaking pan-African and pan-diasporic institution dedicated to promoting and preserving contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. The museum’s vision is to produce and present cutting-edge contemporary exhibitions and art historical knowledge, enhance the careers of Africa’s most talented artists in the 21st century and beyond, strengthen its education programmes, and ensure access for all,” says Liesl Hartman, head of the BMW Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Mocaa.

    “We look forward to seeing you at this momentous occasion where art, architecture and heritage converge to ignite the imagination and enrich the soul while honouring the past and embracing the future,” adds Hartman.

    Entry is free and limited to walk-ins only on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

    Heritage Day, V&A Waterfront, Silo District, Zeitz MOCAA
