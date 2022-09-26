This September Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa launched its nationwide campaign to highlight their efforts in bringing to life their World Without Waste global strategy.

Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste vision is an ambitious sustainable packaging strategy that has, at its core, a commitment to collect or recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030 and make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025. Also, in line with this vision, through better and smart packaging design, the company has committed to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030. Thirdly, the company aims to achieve this ambition by forging meaningful partnerships as they place strong emphasis on the role of collaboration, and believes no entity can realise this vision on its own.

Watch: How CCBSA, together with their partners is playing a role to achieve a world without waste