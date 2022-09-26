Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRSappiKAP Industrial HoldingsMpactTenacityPRCyril Ramaphosa FoundationCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comStoneBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Green Economy & Sustainability Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


How CCBSA, together with their partners, is playing a role to achieve a world without waste

26 Sep 2022
Issued by: Coca Cola SABCO
This September Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa launched its nationwide campaign to highlight their efforts in bringing to life their World Without Waste global strategy.
How CCBSA, together with their partners, is playing a role to achieve a world without waste

Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste vision is an ambitious sustainable packaging strategy that has, at its core, a commitment to collect or recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030 and make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025. Also, in line with this vision, through better and smart packaging design, the company has committed to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030. Thirdly, the company aims to achieve this ambition by forging meaningful partnerships as they place strong emphasis on the role of collaboration, and believes no entity can realise this vision on its own.

Watch: How CCBSA, together with their partners is playing a role to achieve a world without waste



NextOptions

Related

More than water
Coca-ColaMore than water22 Mar 2022
Coca-Cola SA's Bizniz in a Box initiative rebrands to Box2Boss
Coca-Cola SA's Bizniz in a Box initiative rebrands to Box2Boss1 Mar 2022
2021 Gold Pack Trophy winner. Source: Screenshot
Best in SA packaging: Gold Pack Awards 2021 winners revealed25 Nov 2021
PPC Ltd, Coca-Cola and Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries weigh in on sustainability in SA
Topco MediaPPC Ltd, Coca-Cola and Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries weigh in on sustainability in SA8 Dec 2020
Masked Heroes campaign delivers PPE to community-based organisations
Masked Heroes campaign delivers PPE to community-based organisations4 Aug 2020
62% of PET plastic beverage bottles produced in SA in 2019 recycled - PETCO
62% of PET plastic beverage bottles produced in SA in 2019 recycled - PETCO2 Jul 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz