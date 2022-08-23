MusicExchange: J'Something is coming

Multi-award-winning South African entertainer, J'Something, has announced his upcoming Indoor Tour, launching in September.

Image supplied: J'Something

As many people were re-evaluating their purpose during the lockdown, J’Something turned to music to keep grounded and sane.

And so the genesis of Indoor, a 10-track ‘mixtape’ was made with industry friends. Now, they get to tour the work with J alongside his three piece band performing a full-length show.

“I started working on this project at the very beginning of lockdown. After years of touring, performing, and sharing music with people, to being told that entertainment was the least essential craft. As a professional, a talented, hardworking artist who had put their whole life into their craft, this was the most hurtful thing to be told’, said J’Something.

“That is why Indoor is very close to my heart, it kept my fire burning through the lockdown, gave me direction and purpose in my craft. And now that it’s finally ready, I can’t wait to share it with the world,” he continued.

The tour will launch in Cape Town on 15 and 16 September, in Durban on 21 and 22 October and in Johannesburg 2 and 3 December.

I caught up with J’Something last week…

What is your job description?

The fact that I get to call this a job is crazy and probably one of my greatest blessings but I am an artist.

I express myself through art, primarily music, to connect and positively impact society.

What does music mean to you?

Music is a gift given unto us all. It carries immense power to shift energy and to speak deeper than most things.

Music is my joy, it’s my companion, and it’s my passion.

My music is about…

My music really is for the most part a massive autobiography of things I have experienced in my walk of life.

It’s a way for me to leave something behind for the people closest to me to know me when I am gone and the dopest blessing that I have been given is that it allowed me to leave something behind for the world.

What is your motto?

I believe we are not here to feel happy but rather to feel fully. Embrace it all for in it all there is a lesson.

Fame is about…

Using your platform to impact society in a positive manner.

Retirement will happen when…

One day at a time. I guess when I die … my life and my purpose are way bigger than a job, we retire from jobs.

I don't do…

Negative energy.

I would love to co-write with…

Pharrell Williams

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

So many different places, my house, my band, my wife, the outdoors, walks in the park, engaging in conversations, and most importantly spending time with myself.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Being able to create and share my art. Both these aspects I regard as such a blessing.

The song you must do during every show?

Jika, that song changed our lives. I don’t recall many shows without that song. Most recently it’s also become Mamela, we love that song and am so glad that so many people fell in love with it too.

Any funny moments on stage?

Forgetting lyrics and asking Mo-T to help me find myself again! That ish is hilarious … most people don’t even recognise it, but for us, it’s so funny.

My heroes are…

Personally, I think it’s important to define heroes. My heroes are people that I have connected with on a deeper level and witnessed their courage, their achievements and their character.

With that said, my heroes are MANY. I think of people like my mother, my wife, my brother, and my closest friends. From a public figure perspective, I admire people like Robin Sharma, Bra Hugh Masekela, Michael Jackson, J Dilla, Brene Brown, and many more.

My style icon is…

I dig Karabo Poppy’s sense of style, Black Coffee, Kanye West and young African designers like Rich Mnisi, Laduma Nxokolo, and Bob The Stylist.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Hands down my wife. She is not only the guardian of my solitude but also the one person I have witnessed have the most courage in my lifetime.

What is your most treasured possession?

My time.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Probably coffee.

Dream gig to do?

North Sea Jazz festival with Mi Casa and shows like Coachella and online platforms like Tiny Desk and Colors.

What makes you stand out?

It’s an awkward question to answer myself. I think it’s something people see in me rather than what I think. I am just trying to express myself and be as authentically myself as humanly possible.

Any nicknames?

Dada, Port, Joao Pinto, and recently my wife started calling me Marthinus (don’t you dare laugh). Lol.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

My plans were to explore the world of marketing and brand architecture. I am during that now as well

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Dreamer, lover, explorer, artist, father.

What are you streaming?

The Boys!!!!

Greatest movie ever made?

My personal favourite is 300.

What book are you reading?

Just finished Dilla Time by Dan Charnas, what an incredible read filled with the history of music like nothing else I’ve experienced.

What song changed your life?

Zwakala by Stimela really touched me.

Who do you love?

The blessing that is the opportunity to be here on this earth.

What is your favourite word?

Blessed.

Top of your bucket list?

To visit Japan and explore their history, food, and culture.

Your greatest achievement?

I have a lot of things I am proud of but none of them compares to the father I am.

What do you complain about most often?

Probably work and pushing myself and my team to achieve the level of output I believe we can.

What is your biggest fear?

Sadness.

Happiness is…

An emotion that gives me a natural high.

On stage, I tend to…

To look above people’s heads because I think too much about whether or not they enjoy it or not. This is me being really vulnerable here.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Always ask yourself in the middle of something, “what do I wish to look BACK on once this is done.”

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Probably my marriage if I had to choose ONE. My journey with my best friend, Brent has been one to treasure and also my band, Mi Casa.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I work closely and passionately with Reach For a Dream. We recently managed to build a ‘dream room’ which is a space for kids who are facing terminal illnesses to enjoy and get lost in. It’s all inspired by music and using music to connect with them.

Wishes and dreams?

To be a great husband, father, friend, brother, artist, son, and overall human being.

