MusicExchange: J'Something is coming

As many people were re-evaluating their purpose during the lockdown, J’Something turned to music to keep grounded and sane.
And so the genesis of Indoor, a 10-track ‘mixtape’ was made with industry friends. Now, they get to tour the work with J alongside his three piece band performing a full-length show.
“I started working on this project at the very beginning of lockdown. After years of touring, performing, and sharing music with people, to being told that entertainment was the least essential craft. As a professional, a talented, hardworking artist who had put their whole life into their craft, this was the most hurtful thing to be told’, said J’Something.
“That is why Indoor is very close to my heart, it kept my fire burning through the lockdown, gave me direction and purpose in my craft. And now that it’s finally ready, I can’t wait to share it with the world,” he continued.
The tour will launch in Cape Town on 15 and 16 September, in Durban on 21 and 22 October and in Johannesburg 2 and 3 December.
I caught up with J’Something last week…
The fact that I get to call this a job is crazy and probably one of my greatest blessings but I am an artist.
I express myself through art, primarily music, to connect and positively impact society.
Music is a gift given unto us all. It carries immense power to shift energy and to speak deeper than most things.
Music is my joy, it’s my companion, and it’s my passion.
My music really is for the most part a massive autobiography of things I have experienced in my walk of life.
It’s a way for me to leave something behind for the people closest to me to know me when I am gone and the dopest blessing that I have been given is that it allowed me to leave something behind for the world.
I believe we are not here to feel happy but rather to feel fully. Embrace it all for in it all there is a lesson.
Using your platform to impact society in a positive manner.
One day at a time. I guess when I die … my life and my purpose are way bigger than a job, we retire from jobs.
Negative energy.
Pharrell Williams
So many different places, my house, my band, my wife, the outdoors, walks in the park, engaging in conversations, and most importantly spending time with myself.
Being able to create and share my art. Both these aspects I regard as such a blessing.
Jika, that song changed our lives. I don’t recall many shows without that song. Most recently it’s also become Mamela, we love that song and am so glad that so many people fell in love with it too.
Forgetting lyrics and asking Mo-T to help me find myself again! That ish is hilarious … most people don’t even recognise it, but for us, it’s so funny.
Personally, I think it’s important to define heroes. My heroes are people that I have connected with on a deeper level and witnessed their courage, their achievements and their character.
With that said, my heroes are MANY. I think of people like my mother, my wife, my brother, and my closest friends. From a public figure perspective, I admire people like Robin Sharma, Bra Hugh Masekela, Michael Jackson, J Dilla, Brene Brown, and many more.
I dig Karabo Poppy’s sense of style, Black Coffee, Kanye West and young African designers like Rich Mnisi, Laduma Nxokolo, and Bob The Stylist.
Hands down my wife. She is not only the guardian of my solitude but also the one person I have witnessed have the most courage in my lifetime.
My time.
Probably coffee.
North Sea Jazz festival with Mi Casa and shows like Coachella and online platforms like Tiny Desk and Colors.
It’s an awkward question to answer myself. I think it’s something people see in me rather than what I think. I am just trying to express myself and be as authentically myself as humanly possible.
Dada, Port, Joao Pinto, and recently my wife started calling me Marthinus (don’t you dare laugh). Lol.
My plans were to explore the world of marketing and brand architecture. I am during that now as well
Dreamer, lover, explorer, artist, father.
The Boys!!!!
My personal favourite is 300.
Just finished Dilla Time by Dan Charnas, what an incredible read filled with the history of music like nothing else I’ve experienced.
Zwakala by Stimela really touched me.
The blessing that is the opportunity to be here on this earth.
Blessed.
To visit Japan and explore their history, food, and culture.
I have a lot of things I am proud of but none of them compares to the father I am.
Probably work and pushing myself and my team to achieve the level of output I believe we can.
Sadness.
An emotion that gives me a natural high.
To look above people’s heads because I think too much about whether or not they enjoy it or not. This is me being really vulnerable here.
Always ask yourself in the middle of something, “what do I wish to look BACK on once this is done.”
Probably my marriage if I had to choose ONE. My journey with my best friend, Brent has been one to treasure and also my band, Mi Casa.
I work closely and passionately with Reach For a Dream. We recently managed to build a ‘dream room’ which is a space for kids who are facing terminal illnesses to enjoy and get lost in. It’s all inspired by music and using music to connect with them.
To be a great husband, father, friend, brother, artist, son, and overall human being.