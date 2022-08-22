Sifiso Nene returns with Baby Mama Drama 2

Industries

    22 Aug 2022
    One of South Africa's most celebrated comedians, Sifiso Nene, has found himself in yet another pandemic in the form of 'baby mama drama'.

    Image supplied: Sifiso Nene is returning with a new comedy showcase
    Image supplied: Sifiso Nene is returning with a new comedy showcase

    In his latest comedic showcase, Baby Mama Drama 2, Sifiso Nene brings his infectious humour and relatable jokes to the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace on 27 August, as he puts a humorous twist to this somewhat well-known, but seldom addressed problem, which many have found themselves in.

    “I was not planning on doing a Part 2 of this show, because I thought that I had gone through all the possible Baby Mama Drama on my first show six years ago. It turns out I was very wrong,” shares Nene. “It got worse during the Covid-19 pandemic, just the thought of it makes me want to cry. That’s why I have decided to vent in the best way I know how…on stage.”

    Image by Imameleng Masitha: The Back to Ashes cast
    Baxter Theatre showcases Finest of the Fest winners

    18 Aug 2022

    As the title suggests, Nene will have no choice but to make fun about anything. So, if you are in the mood for a good laugh, this show is guaranteed to deliver the comedy punches.

    “Audiences are in for a treat and should expect to hear jokes delving into taxi drivers, politics and much more. So, whether you are someone who has baby mama drama, are dating someone who has baby mama drama, or are in fact the baby mama who has drama, this show will have you in stitches,” Nene concludes.

    Tickets for the comedy experience are available for R200 at Ticketpro.

