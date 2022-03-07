Boitumelo 'DJ Dimplez' Mooi passes away

The family of Boitumelo 'DJ Dimplez' Mooi has confirmed his passing on Sunday, 6 March.

After falling sick on Saturday, the hip-hop DJ was rushed to the hospital. After a sudden brain haemorrhage, the entertainment pioneer unfortunately died, according to family spokesperson Shekeshe Mokgosi."We would like to be given time to grieve as the family is still coming to terms with the news. We confirm that he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage, unfortunately we can't share any more details as we are requesting privacy during this difficult time," Mokgosi said.DJ Dimplez was an award-winning DJ who collaborated with some of the most popular artists in South Africa. He worked on his hit Amantombazane with the late Riky Rick, who passed on earlier this year. He also hosted the popular Pop Battles - one of the biggest events of the social calendar - and conceptualised and hosted the PopCast podcast.Tributes have poured in from family and friends, expressing their shock and grief at his sudden passing.