Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Publisher's ToolboxOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Boitumelo 'DJ Dimplez' Mooi passes away

7 Mar 2022
The family of Boitumelo 'DJ Dimplez' Mooi has confirmed his passing on Sunday, 6 March.
Image sourced from : DJ Dimplez
Image sourced from GQ: DJ Dimplez

After falling sick on Saturday, the hip-hop DJ was rushed to the hospital. After a sudden brain haemorrhage, the entertainment pioneer unfortunately died, according to family spokesperson Shekeshe Mokgosi.

"We would like to be given time to grieve as the family is still coming to terms with the news. We confirm that he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage, unfortunately we can't share any more details as we are requesting privacy during this difficult time," Mokgosi said.



DJ Dimplez was an award-winning DJ who collaborated with some of the most popular artists in South Africa. He worked on his hit Amantombazane with the late Riky Rick, who passed on earlier this year. He also hosted the popular Pop Battles - one of the biggest events of the social calendar - and conceptualised and hosted the PopCast podcast.

Riky Rick - A true champion of entrepreneurship and youth empowerment
Riky Rick - A true champion of entrepreneurship and youth empowerment

By , Issued by Kena Outdoor 2 Mar 2022


Tributes have poured in from family and friends, expressing their shock and grief at his sudden passing.



NextOptions

Related

Image supplied: Wouter Kellerman performing at the Dubai Expo
#MusicExchange: Grammy-nominated Wouter Kellerman9 hours ago
Source:
Paris New York Heritage Festival makes a stop in Johannesburg2 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Chantal Stanfield
#MusicExchange: Powerhouse Chantal Stanfield releases new single1 Mar 2022
Riky Rick in African Bank's campaign
#OrchidsandOnions: Riky was perfect for bank1 Mar 2022
Image supplied: David Watkyns
#MusicExchange: Singer-songwriter David Watkyns releases new single22 Feb 2022
International artists; Claptone, Elderbrook, Andhim to play at Corona Sunsets Festival
International artists; Claptone, Elderbrook, Andhim to play at Corona Sunsets Festival15 Feb 2022
Redefine wins Development Award for CSI initiative
Redefine wins Development Award for CSI initiative28 Aug 2014

News


Show more
Let's do Biz