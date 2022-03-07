Kickstart Theatre Co runs Charlotte's Web production

Kickstart Theatre Co is returning this coming holiday season with their production of Charlotte's Web. The production will feature the original cast and will be presented in the Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre.

Image supplied: The Charlotte Web company

Image supplied: Belinda Henwood as Charlotte

This theatrical adaptation of the evergreen children’s classic by E.B.White, tells the story of Wilbur - a cute, plucky piglet, who is rescued and hand-raised by a little girl named Fern. When Wilbur is sent to live on the Zuckerman’s farm in a barn full of delightful animal characters, he befriends a spider named Charlotte, who must use all her cunning to outwit the local farming community and save Wilbur’s life.Presented on a colourful set with a marvellous mix of puppets, theatrical magic and a cast of well-loved KZN actors, this play for young audiences is the perfect holiday treat for all ages.The shady Amphitheatre is ideal for picnics and will be open for seating one hour prior to each performance. Audiences are invited to pack their own refreshments, bring their picnic blankets and cushions and arrive early for a fun outdoor picnic-theatre experience.Considered a classic in children’s literature, Charlotte’s Web is enjoyed by all ages. 2,000 Publishers Weekly listed it as the bestselling children’s paperback of all time. The story was apparently inspired by White’s encounter with a real pig which he attempted to save. He also met a real spider, whom he called Charlotte Epeira, who was immortalised as the heroine of his novel.Charlotte’s Web will be available to see from 26 March to 3 April 2022.The production is designed and directed by Greg King and features Belinda Henwood (Charlotte), Mthokozisi Zulu (Wilbur), Bryan Hiles (Templeton the Rat), Cara Roberts (Fern) and Lyle Buxton (Mr Arable and Lurvy) as the cast.Ticket prices are R150 for adults and R120 for children under 12 and pensioners. Seating is unreserved but will be allocated according to responsible social distancing regulations on arrival at the venue.Free parking will be available at DBG Visitor’s Centre, 9A John Zikhali Rd.Tickets may be fully refunded or exchanged for other performances in the event of cancellation caused by Covid or bad weather.