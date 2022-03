Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards takes place as live event

The 57th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards ceremony will take place later this month at the Nederburg winery in Paarl.

Image supplied: A scene from The Lady Aoi

Image supplied: The Producers

Best new South African script

Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service

Louis Viljoen | The Outlaw Muckridge

Qondiswa James | A Howl in Makhanda

Sibuyiselo Dywili | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!

Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

Best new director

Mava Silumko | First Accused

Robyn September | Heads or Tail(s)

Sipenathi Siqwayi | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!

Wendy Cynthia Mbali | Blood on the Road

Best performance by an ensemble

Aphiwe Livi | Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service

Kim Adonis | Yamkela Ntendiyo | Amé Strydom | Megan Theron | Zukisani Nongogo | A Howl in Makhanda

Sibuyiselo Dywili | Siyamthanda Bangani | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!

Sisipho Mbopa | Nolufefe Ntshuntshe | When We Awake

Wessel Pretorius | David Viviers | The Waterworks Anthology

Best performance in a revue, cabaret or one-person show

John Maytham | The Outlaw Muckridge | Muckridge

Pieter-Dirk Uys | Lockup/Lockdown | Various roles

Sandra Prinsloo | Spertyd | Elsa Joubert

Best lighting design

Mark Fleishman and Themba Stewart | Snapped

| Snapped Daniel Galloway | The Unlikely Secret Agent

Faheem Bardien | The Lady Aoi

Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

Wolf Britz | Valsrivier

Best set design

Craig Leo | Snapped

Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi

Kirsti Cumming | Snapped (Videography)

Wolf Britz | Master Harold… and the Boys

Wolf Britz | Valsrivier

Best costume design

Craig Leo | Snapped

Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi

Penny Simpson | The Producers

Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

Widaad Albertus | Master Harold… and the Boys

Best sound design, original music, soundscape or live performance

Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | Valsrivier | Sound design

Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | The Lady Aoi | Music and soundscape

Jahn Beukes | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Sound design

Jannous Aukema | A Howl in Makhanda | Sound design and original composition

Neo Muyanga | Snapped | Original music and soundscape

Best performance in an opera - male

Lukhanyo Moyake | The Pearl Fishers | Nadir

Makudupanyane Senaoana | Curlew River | Madwoman

Martin Mkhize | Hänsel und Gretel | Peter

Reuben Mbonambi | Curlew River | Abbot

William Berger | La Bohème | Marcello

Best performance in an opera - female

Ané Pretorius | La Bohème | Musetta

Bongani Nakani | Hänsel und Gretel | Knusperhexe

Brittany Smith | Hänsel und Gretel | Gretel

Ernestine Stuurman | La Rondine | Magda

Siphokazi Molteno | Così Fan Tutti | Dorabella

Best performance by a supporting actor in a play, musical or music theatre production

Earl Gregory | The Producers | Carmen Ghia

Gideon Lombard | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

Sanda Shandu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

Siya Majola | Master Harold… and the Boys | Willie

Best performance by a supporting actress in a play, musical or musical theatre production

Claire Glover | The Producers | Hold Me-Touch Me

Michele la Trobe | The Producers | Various roles

Nadine Suliaman | The Producers | Various roles

Peggy Tunyiswa | Valsrivier | Mary Dlamini

Zinzi Matshakaza | Curse of the Womb | Bonita

Best performance by a lead actress in a play, musical or music theatre production

Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Valsrivier | Sandra Botha

Erika Marais | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Eleanor Kasrils

Jennie Reznek | Snapped | Herself

Tinarie Van Wyk Loots | Valsrivier | Dominique Botha

Raquel Munn | The Producers | Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden

Best performance by a lead actor in a play, musical or music theatre production

Alan Committie | The Producers | Max Bialystock

Desmond Dube | Master Harold… and the Boys | Sam

Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi | The Nurse | Mrs Rakujo

Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Ronnie Kasrils | Others

Robert Hindley | Valsrivier | Paul Botha

Best director

Alan Committie | The Outlaw Muckridge

Fred Abrahamse | The Lady Aoi

Greg Karvellas | Master Harold… and the Boys

Janice Honeyman | Valsrivier

Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent

Best production

Abrahamse and Meyer Productions | The Lady Aoi

Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre | Master Harold… and the Boys

Sizile Arts Collective | A Howl in Makhanda

Pieter Toerien Productions | The Producers

Theatre Rocket | Valsrivier

Award for most promising student

Byron McKeith | Northlink College

Kelsey Buchalter | Lamta

Nana Bulabula | Centre for Theatre, Dance & Performance Studies (UCT)

Nkosinathi Mazwai | Waterfront Theatre School

Noluthando Dlamini | Lamta

Phoebe-Rose Redman | Afda

Siphenathi Siqwayi | Magnet Theatre

Sithembile Zungu | Afda

Wendy Mrali | Magnet Theatre

“We are thrilled to be back in person after two years of virtual ceremonies,” says judging panel chair Africa Melane. “Our celebration, scheduled for 27 March at 6pm, is our way of saluting its members, who have endured enormous hardship under Covid. Staging a gala event also signals our confidence in the ability of the local entertainment industry to begin its recovery after the enormous setbacks brought on by the pandemic.”The awards presentation will include a stage, live entertainment, wine and gourmet food pods. “Traditionally, our gala occasion would have been at either the Artscape or Baxter, but we’re excited to be moving to such a beautiful venue to accommodate the social distancing protocols demanded by Covid. The new format makes for an easier flow between people as they reconnect,” says Melane.Nominees have been identified in 19 categories this year.Melane explains that while virtually the full spectrum of categories has returned, there had to be a slight adjustment. “This year, the categories for performance in plays has been merged with those in musicals and music shows. The panel took this decision because of the limited number of musicals mounted in 2020 and 2021. As a panel, we applaud members of the performing arts community for their courage in mounting productions under very trying and difficult times. With no income to support themselves and often limited opportunity to exercise their talents or to rehearse, it is admirable that they could continue to look ahead and maintain such resolute optimism.”Tracey Saunders, who is convenor of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards’ student panel, adds, “It’s been another unprecedented academic year for students during 2021, and yet, they showed again how the creative spirit remains unbowed. From the monologue staged by a student completing her post-graduate degree to small groups of students rehearsing in isolation before coming together on stage for a breath-taking performance of Cats, their work continued. In small ways and large gestures students and lecturers supported each other through the twilight world of Covid academia and created magic in their virtual and physical classrooms which they shared despite all obstacles.”On 27 March, the evening of the awards event, one winner or winning team will be identified within each category. The winners of the Innovation in Theatre Award and Lifetime Achievement Award will also be announced at the awards ceremony. The public can join the festivities at 6pm via the Fleur du Cap Facebook and Twitter pages a few days before the event.Here are the nominees for each category: