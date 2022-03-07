Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Publisher's ToolboxOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sport Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Prep and recovery tips for the Cape Town Cycle Tour

7 Mar 2022
By: Sunette van der Merwe
The Cape Town Cycle Tour is happening in a few days - and we could all sometimes use some prep and recovery tips to make sure you cycle safely and at your best.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

As this is my fifth race, I have some tips and tricks I learned over the years to be prepared.

Do not make any changes to anything


I cannot emphasise this enough. Do not make any changes during this week. Don’t change your shoes, your liquids, your clothing, the way you sit on the bike - do not change anything. You will be surprised at how much a small change can hinder you on the day.

You’ve been training a certain way for weeks, wearing the same shoes, eating the same snacks and sitting in the same position. Changing these things at the last minute can hurt your body in various ways on race day. And new snacks could make your gut react in a way that you don’t need it to on the day. Rather stick to what’s been working for you all these weeks.

Fuel your body


Yes, carbs are great - but don’t forget the liquids. Keep your body fully hydrated and have those energy drinks, too. It helps with the salt intake.

For the day and night before, eat carb-heavy meals with pasta, bread, rice, potatoes and vegetables such as pumpkin and butternut. You can even start carbo-loading up to three days before the race. Toast or bagels for breakfast, fruit for snacks, and rice and pasta for dinner will allow your body to create the energy stores it needs for a full day in the saddle.

Get enough sleep


Your body is going to need a full night’s rest most days this week. Go to bed at a reasonable time. You don’t need to watch one more episode of your favourite show and you should try not to work late into the night.

Doing a big race when you are tired will make the race feel tougher and will affect your performance on the day.

Image supplied: Participants in the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo
Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo returns for 2022

2 Mar 2022


Check your bicycle


Ensure that all the parts are working correctly and that you have spare tubes if needed, spare parts and tools to fix anything that might go wrong on the day.

Make sure that your bicycle is in as good shape as possible. You can take it to your usual and trusted bike mechanic to do one last check - but no changes unless it’s desperately needed. Having a bicycle in poor condition on the day will definitely affect your finishing time.

Don’t forget recovery


Once the race is done, you need to put effort into adequate recovery. Don’t skimp on this part. This could be the difference between recovering in a day or two or recovering in a week’s time only.

Sign up for a deep tissue massage at a spa such as Amani Spa, or book a session with your physio for some stretches and a check-up. Be sure to keep hydrating as your body would have used a lot of fluids on the ride, and eat well! But this time instead of eating loads of carbs, eat foods that are rich in protein to help your muscles recover, and drink chocolate milk - it has the right ratio of carbs and protein and gives your body an amino acid boost.

Don’t overtrain this week of the race and, importantly, remember to have fun, enjoy the ride and camaraderie - and take in the scenery.
NextOptions

About Sunette van der Merwe

Sunette van der Merwe is the Amani Spa & Wellness director at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront

Related

Image supplied: Participants in the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo
Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo returns for 20222 Mar 2022
Innesfree Park
Living the park life in Sandton28 Sep 2016
Tracker Ride Free Bike Park launched in Modderfontein
Tracker Ride Free Bike Park launched in Modderfontein20 Mar 2014

News


Show more
Let's do Biz