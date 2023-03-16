Industries

Africa


Energizer brings the energy to the Durban International Marathon

16 Mar 2023
Issued by: dotGOOD
One of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of batteries, Energizer, gave top South African athletes a boost this week, helping them over the finish line at the Durban International Marathon.

The winner of the marathon, Tebello Ramakongoana, was congratulated by Mr. Energizer as they crossed the finish line, after an outstanding performance and record time of 2:10:10. Simon Lehlohonolo Sibeko and Cornelius Kipchumba Yego placed second and third.

The 42.2 kilometer race saw over 10,000 participants run through the city of Durban, across the beachfront and the toward the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the home stretch to the finish line.

Annie Bothma and Mr Energizer celebrating her win and a new 42,2km course record of 2:30:31.
Annie Bothma and Mr Energizer celebrating her win and a new 42,2km course record of 2:30:31.

Energizer boards were displayed at each kilometer, to motivate athletes to keep going and find that extra boost of energy needed to get to the next milestone. The brand is well known for keeping you going, a message well received by the participants as they made their way along the course.

Khethokuhle Masondo, managing director of Energizer South Africa, said: “What an amazing day! Watching these talented athletes push themselves on one of South Africa’s fastest marathons really was a privilege, and being a part of their journey throughout the course is a real honour. Each and every participant worked extremely hard and proved their dedication to the sport, and the cash prizes were well deserved. Energizer always brings the energy, and we were proud to be a part of the runners’ journey through Durban, giving them a boost at each stage with Mr. Energizer on hand to encourage and motivate them too, as well as congratulating them at the finish line.”

dotGOOD
dotGOOD specialise in change-making partnerships, ethical-marketing activations, purpose-driven in-store promotions and inspirational campaigns.
