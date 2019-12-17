DAC Debut Programme wrap

Business and Arts South Africa (BASA), in partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) and the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), is demolishing long standing assumptions about the 'starving artist', with the DAC Debut Programme, which concluded its maiden programme on Thursday, 28 November 2019, with the DAC Debut Wrap Event, hosted in Johannesburg, at the National School of the Arts.

DAC DEBUT Winners

Venue: National School of Arts

MC Rorisang Thandekiso

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, launched the DAC Debut Programme for emerging artists, which saw the successful creation of opportunities, to develop and provide mentorship to local young creatives from peri-urban areas across the entire country. The Debut Programme offers training and funding opportunities for young artists from all disciplines making their debut in the creative industries.The Wrap Event, hosted at the National School of the Arts, was a celebration of the top nine DAC Debut provincial winners, as well as the impact of the mentorship they received from industry experts from both the business and the arts sectors. The winners, who hail from all nine of our provinces, participated in a rigorous series of development workshops, aimed at upskilling them, with the end goal of making their creative ventures a reality.Hosted and facilitated by TV personality, Rorisang Thandekiso, the event included an inspiring performance from Siphokazi Jonas (the Western Cape Winner) at the event, and the DAC's Senior Manager for Arts & Youth Development, Mr Moleleki Ledimo, shared the importance and value of the programme to the packed venue, bringing particular attention to the alumni and various opportunities available to them.North-West winner Rehilwe Mooketsi said, “The programme has enabled me to articulate a creative and entrepreneurial direction, which is meaningful for myself and my community back home. The obligation the programme has put me under – as an individual and an organisation – to account for the financial activities, accept responsibility for them, and to disclose the results to the funder, has set me up for the future. As I’ve realised that accountability is central to the problems in the local music sector, through the mentorship programme I’ve developed a strong characteristic of accountability and discipline. I’ve become accountable, not only towards myself, but to others, and the sector I am reimagining.”