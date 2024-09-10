MaXhosa Africa returns to Paris Fashion Week

South African fashion and lifestyle brand, MaXhosa Africa will presents its second Paris Fashion Week, showcasing its latest collection titled: Maxhonnaisse. The collection aims to redefine the perception of luxury African fashion.

Image supplied

“African luxury is often defined by those on the outside looking in,” says MaXhosa Africa chief creative director, Laduma Ngxokolo.

“For this collection, we wanted to define what luxury means to us as a brand - beyond the preconceived ideas of a colonial representation of the continent. At MaXhosa Africa we believe luxury is as much about refinement and craftsmanship as it is about an individual representation of culture that is imbued with a spiritual legacy, and a sense of individuality that makes it at once modern and historic. Through our manufacturing processes, we 100% empower the next generation of fashion designers and technicians committed to sustainable production.”

Founded more than a decade ago, MaXhosa Africa has maintained its commitment to creating bespoke pieces. Drawing on traditional practices of Xhosa culture - one of the biggest cultural groups in South Africa - MaXhosa Africa’s pieces are rooted in beadwork traditions, colour symbolism and patterns prominent in Xhosa dress. Its designs reimagine these cultural practices in an innovative way for a modern audience, presenting unique knitwear pieces that balance contemporary styles with traditional techniques.

Over the years, the brand has cultivated a following both locally and abroad, with its recent store opening in New York as well as showcases in London and Paris. Additionally, MaXhosa Africa has gone on to dress global influential figures such as Michelle Obama, Sarah Jakes-Roberts and Alicia Keys.

Presenting on 27 September, MaXhosa Africa will be unveiling its SS25 collection.

“We are honoured to host MaXhosa Africa at the South African Embassy during Paris Fashion Week, as part of our continuous efforts to support South African fashion designers in France for them to gain access and thrive in international markets. In particular, we are pleased to continue our longstanding support for the MaXhosa Africa brand. It is with a great sense of pride and joy to see how the brand has grown over the years, and we are excited to witness MaXhosa Africa reach yet another milestone, breaking barriers and inspiring other South Africans,” says South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

“Through bringing our artists to wider audiences, the Embassy has been committed to providing tangible support to South African Fashion designers in France, who are significant contributors to the South African creative economy.”

Maxhonnaisse draws inspiration from renaissance art to explore the rebirth of Africa.

Imbuing the opulence and exuberance of renaissance art with an African perspective, the collection features jewel tones, florals and crowns, as well as excessive adornment while still bearing the patterns iconic to MaXhosa Africa’s house style. “We cannot forget patterns as they are the DNA of MaXhosa, which is what our ancestors left for us,” says Laduma.

This collection witnesses the most drastic change for the brand. Presenting a new design language, the collection speaks to luxury inspired by the continent while breaking away from the stereotypes of African fashion.

“This collection is a testament to our efforts of redefining and reimagining the bounds of African fashion. We always try to highlight new and different narratives of African cultures and break down the boundaries between Africa and the rest of the world,” says Laduma.