EThekwini welcomes Nivea sponsorship in uplifting Durban Fashion Fair designers

Dynamic fashion and design will once again take centre stage at the 2023 Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) through a three-day showcase featuring cutting edge creations by a range of innovators, with a new partnership set to enhance this year's fashion offering.

Back row: Sduduzo Nkwayana, Nozipho Zulu, Sinethemba Mbambo, Lindokuhle Mbamb, Minenhle Zwane, Khulekani Ntaka, Muzuvukile Mpanza | Middle row: Nqobile Zindela, Sinegugu Buthelezi, Sinenhlanhla Buthelezi, Nondumiso Sibiya, Amahle Ndhlela, Silondile Makhanya, Sinothile Nhlozi, Nandi Mkhize, Sindisiwe Mkhize, Noxolo Ngcobo | Front row: Yamangalisa Mbatha (Nivea brand manager) Nokuzola Ndlovu, Nondumiso Mthembu (Ethekwinini Municipality, Durban Fashion Fair), Fezile Mdletshe (CEO of the Academy), Yelizwi Mdunjan.

The eThekwini Municipality’s highly successful fashion development programme under the banner of DFF, which traces its roots back to 2012, is pleased to welcome on board a new partner, Nivea, in a public-private partnership.

The DFF runs concurrently with the 25th Durban Business Fair Jubilee which takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from 20 to 22 September and includes a special display of a collection of 24 mentees.

The 24 mentees will exhibit their collection with each showcasing their three garments delineating this year’s showcase theme, 'Shades of Liberation' created in black and white (inspired by Nivea’s best selling anti-stain deodorant). The highlight fashion spectacle will allow buyers and influencers to see fresh, new talent, creating an amazing opportunity for up-and-coming designers to get valuable exposure in the fashion scene.

The formative initiative, coordinated by DFF in collaboration with Nivea Black and White Invisible Deodorant, aims to equip young designers with business skills, textile selection, manufacturing, brand management, costing know-how, the confidence to enter the world of retail and most importantly to be innovative in their creations.

Nivea’s participation has enabled fabric sponsorship worth over R100,000 to the 24 mentees currently enrolled for the DFF mentorship programme and that will be showcasing at the DFF. A further commitment from Nivea is sponsoring the top three winners of the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars category during the Durban Fashion Fair Recognition Awards set to take place on 23 September.

Marketing director of Nivea, sub-Saharan Africa, Shaadia Vawda said: “The DFF’s partnership with the Nivea brand, part of the global Beiersdorf organisation, is a great fit, because for fashionistas who invest in quality clothing, whether it’s timeless classics or the latest new trends, deodorant stains are a no-go. Nivea Black & White Invisible, South Africa’s No. 1 Anti-Stain deodorant, offers effective 48-hour antiperspirant protection, preventing white marks and yellow stains. For your beloved black clothes to stay black and white clothes to stay white for longer. The transparent protection doesn’t leave a trace so you can enjoy looking your best.”

EThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development and Planning Committee chairperson, Councillor Thembo Ntuli added: “We welcome and value the public-private partnership between Nivea and eThekwini Municipality. It will go a long way in developing emerging local fashion businesses. We always encourage such collaborations between the public and private sector towards the journey of supporting enterprise development in order to stimulate job creation and economic growth.”

Ntuli said they are pleased that through the Nivea partnership all mentees will be supplied with fabric to produce their collections for the show. The City is contributing towards all tutorial fees and the production of the fashion shows in September. Our vision is to position Durban as the fashion hub and stimulate more job opportunities. Already the 300 designers trained since inception 12 years ago have created over 100 sustainable jobs.

Tickets for the DFF showcase will go live on 4 September and will be accessible at www.webtickets.co.za.

