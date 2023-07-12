Exclusive North Star collection lands in selected Mr Price Stores

Originally established in Canada in 1948, North Star’s recent global transformation still pays homage to its vintage roots, offering trendy and contemporary designs crafted in Italy and distributed by the Bata Group around the world.

The new Mr Price X North Star range delivers current global trends at prices South African consumers will love, showcasing North Star as a timeless brand that personifies freedom of expression and offers style, value, and versatility.

Fronting this exciting collaboration is hip-hop duo, Major Steez. Known for their hit songs, Asbonge, Delicious and new single, Changiste, brothers Sihle and Sandile Mabena were the perfect choice to launch the collaboration following their partnership as Mr Price menswear ambassadors.

Bata South Africa's country manager, Michael Wyatt, reflects on North Star’s earliest days, when the brand was primarily known for its vintage-style trainers that effectively shaped its very DNA. "From its inception, North Star has consistently defied conventional norms. Through its recent transformation, which seamlessly combines modernity with its authentic heritage, North Star remains true to its core values while introducing contemporary and stylish designs that appeal to a more fashion-forward customer base. The collaboration with Mr Price fills me with excitement, as there couldn't have been a more fitting partner for this exclusive collection," he says.

Nombuso Ncapai, head of marketing at Bata South Africa, adds: "There’s been a resurgence of iconic fashion trends from the early 2000s, that has captivated the younger generation, resulting in a thriving vintage renaissance among Gen Z. We firmly believe that North Star aligns perfectly with this ever-evolving consumer. In re-launching of one of our most iconic sneaker brands, we aim to firmly establish North Star within South Africa's vibrant youth culture by crafting a message that not only resonates with them but also evokes a profound sense of nostalgia.”

The exclusive Mr Price X North Star collection comprises eight sneaker styles for both ladies and men and is available in selected Mr Price stores and online from 10 July.

For more information on the new drop, follow @mrpfashion, @northstar_za and mrprice.com #mrpricexnorthstar



