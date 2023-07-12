Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkBataFusionDesignSportsmans WarehouseThe BarDistellOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceBrandMappdmg events AfricaWunderman ThompsonSmart MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Exclusive North Star collection lands in selected Mr Price Stores

12 Jul 2023
Issued by: Bata
In an exciting collaboration, Bata South Africa has partnered with South African retailer, Mr Price, to deliver an exclusive collection of sneakers made for the fashion-forward yet value-conscious Gen Z.
Exclusive North Star collection lands in selected Mr Price Stores

Originally established in Canada in 1948, North Star’s recent global transformation still pays homage to its vintage roots, offering trendy and contemporary designs crafted in Italy and distributed by the Bata Group around the world.

The new Mr Price X North Star range delivers current global trends at prices South African consumers will love, showcasing North Star as a timeless brand that personifies freedom of expression and offers style, value, and versatility.

Fronting this exciting collaboration is hip-hop duo, Major Steez. Known for their hit songs, Asbonge, Delicious and new single, Changiste, brothers Sihle and Sandile Mabena were the perfect choice to launch the collaboration following their partnership as Mr Price menswear ambassadors.

Bata South Africa's country manager, Michael Wyatt, reflects on North Star’s earliest days, when the brand was primarily known for its vintage-style trainers that effectively shaped its very DNA. "From its inception, North Star has consistently defied conventional norms. Through its recent transformation, which seamlessly combines modernity with its authentic heritage, North Star remains true to its core values while introducing contemporary and stylish designs that appeal to a more fashion-forward customer base. The collaboration with Mr Price fills me with excitement, as there couldn't have been a more fitting partner for this exclusive collection," he says.

Nombuso Ncapai, head of marketing at Bata South Africa, adds: "There’s been a resurgence of iconic fashion trends from the early 2000s, that has captivated the younger generation, resulting in a thriving vintage renaissance among Gen Z. We firmly believe that North Star aligns perfectly with this ever-evolving consumer. In re-launching of one of our most iconic sneaker brands, we aim to firmly establish North Star within South Africa's vibrant youth culture by crafting a message that not only resonates with them but also evokes a profound sense of nostalgia.”

The exclusive Mr Price X North Star collection comprises eight sneaker styles for both ladies and men and is available in selected Mr Price stores and online from 10 July.

For more information on the new drop, follow @mrpfashion, @northstar_za and mrprice.com #mrpricexnorthstar

NextOptions
Bata
Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
Read more: sneakers, Mr Price, Bata South Africa, Michael Wyatt, Bata Group



Related

Power shoes now available at Mr Price Sport
BataPower shoes now available at Mr Price Sport27 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Mr Price posts 6% fall in annual profit22 Jun 2023
Step up your child's school shoe game
BataStep up your child's school shoe game26 May 2023
New strategic appointment to bolster Bata's regional expansion
BataNew strategic appointment to bolster Bata's regional expansion25 May 2023
Senior finance appointments at footwear giant Bata
BataSenior finance appointments at footwear giant Bata15 May 2023
Bata South Africa taking strides towards expansion
BataBata South Africa taking strides towards expansion8 May 2023
Bata SA backs The Litterboom Project's beach clean-ups
BataBata SA backs The Litterboom Project's beach clean-ups25 Apr 2023
Luxury womenswear designer wins 2023 Mr Price New Talent Search
Luxury womenswear designer wins 2023 Mr Price New Talent Search21 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz