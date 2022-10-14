SA's top loyalty programmes for 2022 revealed

The winners of the fourth South African Loyalty Awards were announced on Thursday, 13 October, at the Truth Leaders in Loyalty Summit in Cape Town.

South African Loyalty Awards winners 2022. Source: Supplied

The awards platform, initiated by international loyalty and CRM consultancy Truth, was created to celebrate loyalty excellence and innovation in the country.

In total, there were 14 categories where entries have been evaluated through a robust judging process by a well-established judging committee, made up of 12 loyalty and CRM professionals from South Africa and across the globe.

Headline awards winners

The headline “best programme of the year” awards were awarded to four major industry sector leaders across retail, financial services, restaurant/QSR and ‘other’ for running the best programme in their sectors, with outstanding performance results and overall customer loyalty experience. And for the first time, a category was included this year for the Best Long-term Loyalty Programme for programmes that have been in the market for more than three years.

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Retail – The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings

– The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Financial Services – Capitec Live Better

– Capitec Live Better Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Restaurant/QSR – Spur Family Card

– Spur Family Card Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Other – MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet

– MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet Best Long-term Loyalty Programme: FNB eBucks

In addition, other distinct loyalty awards were also presented to recognise loyalty excellence across innovation in technology, community loyalty campaigns and best loyalty marketing campaign, to name a few.

The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings, FNB eBucks, Clicks ClubCard and MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet each won two awards. MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet is the only loyalty brand to win its category for the fourth year running. Omnisient won best loyalty data agency/vendor of the year.

Loyalty Personality of the Year: Neil Schreuder

The judges also wanted to recognise South Africa’s loyalty leader in the industry for his contribution to this sector. Neil Schreuder from The Shoprite Group, was named Loyalty Personality of the Year for 2022. His leadership within The Shoprite Group for the concept, design, launch and growth of the Xtra Savings programme has led to its undisputable success.

Amanda Cromhout, judging chair of the South African Loyalty Awards and CEO and founder of Truth, commented, “The 2022 South African Loyalty Awards has highlighted once again that the South African loyalty industry is thriving in world-class innovation and excellence, competing on the same if not higher playing field as our global peers.

“We have seen some changes to the lineup of winning loyalty brands and we all agree that competition is a good thing to raise the bar in customer experience and rewards.”

The 2023 Loyalty Awards dates have been set with entries opening on 3 February 2023 and closing on 30 June 2023. Winners are to be announced in October 2023.

Read the full South African Loyalty Awards Winners Report 2022 here.