FNB eBucks recognised as loyalty champion in global awards

FNB's eBucks Rewards programme has been recognised on the world stage as it has been awarded for the Best Use of Technology and named the Regional Champion of the Year for Middle East and Africa, at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards ceremony held in London.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB. Source: Supplied

R17bn in eBucks rewards paid out

All the winners

The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theAwards) celebrate excellence, innovation and best practice in the loyalty industry globally. Created by, the awards have responded to a desire in the loyalty business to celebrate the achievements of those companies and organisations excelling and achieving the extraordinary.Being recognised internationally is an honour and a tribute to FNB's teams who take pride in developing unique and innovative lifestyle solutions for its clients on its digital platform, says Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB. “In keeping with our reputation built over the past 22 years, of providing customers with the best value-added services in financial services, we continue to grow from strength to strength in leveraging the most advanced technology and data capabilities to offer customers exponential help and value through their good banking behaviour.”For the regional awards, entrants across all categories are automatically considered for the regional awards. Each award has been won by the organisation or brand that has shown how they have operated the most innovative and exciting loyalty programme within their region.Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO, comments, “The accolades attest to our ability to constantly augment our value to our members. We are delighted to have like-minded partners as we are significantly scaling our unique ability to enable customers to manage both the financial and lifestyle facets of their lives by using the power of our integrated platform. With our efforts being internationally acclaimed, we’re encouraged to continue adding even more value for our eBucks members and partners, especially during these tough economic times.”eBucks Rewards has paid out over R17bn in rewards to FNB and RMB Private Bank customers since inception in 2000. The free rewards programme has, for the past three consecutive years, also won the Best Programme of the Year 2021 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology at the South African Loyalty Awards.“Our programme continues to play a crucial role in helping our members manage their essential household spending and freeing up much-needed cash to supplement earnings for other priorities in their households. More importantly, we look forward to continuing delighting our customers with tailored value-added solutions for their specific needs and thank our partners for continuing to support our efforts to provide a unique customer experience, helping them stretch their rands even further over these times,” concludes Moolman.View all the International Loyalty Awards category winners below.• Regional Champion of the Year – Middle East and AfricaWinner: First National Bank with eBucks Marketing, for ‘eBucks Rewards’• Regional Champion of the Year – Western EuropeWinner: Vodafone UK with Mando Connect, for ‘VeryMe Rewards’• Regional Champion of the Year – Central and Eastern Europe including TurkeyWinner: Everest Bite Club• Regional Loyalty Champions of the Year – Asia including Australia, New Zealand, the Indian sub-continent and all areas EastWinner: Honda with Akkado Loyalty and ‘Honda Joy Club’• Regional Loyalty Champions of the Year – The Americas (including Alaska, Canada, North Central and South America and the surrounding islands and territories)Winner: Chipotle with Session M, for ‘Extras’• Loyalty Re-definedWinner: Red Bull Racing with Oracle, for ‘The Paddock’• Best Use of Gamification to Enhance LoyaltyWinner: Central Group and SessionM – ‘The 1’!• Best Customer ExperienceWinner: Everest Bite Club and their ‘gamified customer engagement platform’• Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Cheetah Digital)Winner: First National Bank and eBucks Marketing’s ‘eBucks Rewards’• Best Use of Customer Analytics and DataWinner: Domino’s Pizza Indonesia with Capillary Technology, and ‘The Domino’s Effect’• Best Loyalty Industry InnovationWinner: Currency Alliance’s, ‘Scalable Partner Collaboration’• Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative (sponsored Stream Loyalty)Winner: Greenchoice with Touch Incentive and ‘Samen Greenchoice’• Best Use of Communications – including Social MediaWinner: Expedia Group’s, ‘Expedia The Check-In’• Best Loyalty Marketing Campaign of the Year (sponsored by Session M – a Mastercard company)Winner: Nectar & Avios with IAG Loyalty, and ‘Collect Stories’• Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food & Non-Food RetailWinner: Lidl Plus – Lidl GB and Mando Connect• Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Travel and ExperiencesWinner: ‘The Home of Champions’ from Red Bull Racing with Oracle• Best Use of Mobile and SocialWinners: Joint winners are Lidl Belgium with Magneds for ‘The Fresh Heads Minigarden’ which launched the programme, and Lidl Slovakia with Magneds, that has since gone on to enhance it.• Employee Loyalty ChampionsWinner: Koç Holding for ‘KoçAilem’!• Best Financial Services Loyalty Programme or Initiative (sponsored by LoyLogic)Winner: Piraeus Bank’s ‘Yellow Rewards Program App’• Best Social CSR Initiative Linked to LoyaltyWinner: British Airways Executive Club with IAG Loyalty, for ‘Avios Thank You Appeal’• Best B2B Loyalty ProgrammeWinner: Piraeus Bank’s ‘Yellow Rewards Programme’• Best Coupon or Voucher Based Loyalty Programme – Virtual or PaperWinner: Lidl GB with Mando Connect, for ‘Lidl Plus’!• Best Short Term Loyalty InitiativeWinner: Tim Hortons with Bond Brand Loyalty, for ‘Roll Up To Win’• Best Long Term Loyalty Programme (sponsored by Comarch)Winner: Vodafone UK with Mando Connect and ‘VeryMe Rewards’!• Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative of 2020/2021 (sponsored by Cheetah Digital)Winner: The Tractor Supply Company with Bond Brand Loyalty, and ‘Neighbour’s Club’