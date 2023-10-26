Industries

Events Company news South Africa

Africa


MCQP, SA's most popular and iconic costume party, returns

26 Oct 2023
Issued by: Hook, Line & Sinker
After three long years, South Africa's premier costume and LGBTQIA+ celebration, the Mother City Queer Project (MCQP), has risen from its glittery ashes - welcoming party people back under this year's theme, 'Back to the Future'.
MCQP, SA's most popular and iconic costume party, returns

The very first MCQP took place in 1994, catalysed by the fall of apartheid and the groundbreaking inclusion of LGBTQIA+ rights in the new democratic South Africa's Constitution. Over the past two plus decades, the annual extravaganza has continued to captivate crowds exceeding 10,000 from far and wide, whisking them on whimsical journeys via imagination-fuelled themes.

MCQP, SA's most popular and iconic costume party, returns

Now, 29 years later, under the new ownership of the Southern Live events team and with the support of integrated public relations and marketing partner, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS), the much-anticipated event is being relaunched. On 16 December 2023, Cape Town’s Cabo Beach Club will become a fantastical time-travelling trip through past, present and future, featuring several DJs and an evening of glitzy entertainment.

Southern Live is a collective of individuals with a combined 50 plus years of experience in curating local and international events that have drawn hundreds of thousands of participants. The ‘party with a purpose’ will also provide support to the community with active fundraising and donation initiatives for Passop, a community-based, non-profit organisation devoted to African LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers, refugees, and immigrants.

Harnessing its award-winning strategy development, content creation, media relations, influencer marketing, and social media expertise, HLS is reigniting the passion for the party amongst past attendees and enticing those who have yet to experience the magic of MCQP.

Adam Hunter, HLS head honcho, says, “MCQP isn’t just a party, it is a celebration of 29 years of history, self-expression, culture and creativity. We are thrilled to welcome this vital part of South Africa’s pink legacy to our growing consumer division, and to have the opportunity to use our eventing know-how and marketing and PR expertise to breathe new life into this iconic event, igniting its flame once again!”

MCQP relaunched to the public in September and kick-started with a full social media revamp. Already set to be a success, early bird tickets were completely sold out within 24 hours of going live.

Don’t miss out on South Africa’s most popular costume party. Assemble your time-travelling crew, get your tickets from Howler and let's make history together! To join the conversation, be sure to like, follow and share MCQP’s Instagram, Facebook and X pages.

Hook, Line & Sinker
At Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) we're a hip & happening integrated communications agency. We help brands to hook their desired audience across paid, earned, owned & shared lines to deliver the ultimate campaign sinker.
Read more: Hook, Line & Sinker

