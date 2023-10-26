MCQP, SA's most popular and iconic costume party, returns

After three long years, South Africa's premier costume and LGBTQIA+ celebration, the Mother City Queer Project (MCQP), has risen from its glittery ashes - welcoming party people back under this year's theme, 'Back to the Future'.

The very first MCQP took place in 1994, catalysed by the fall of apartheid and the groundbreaking inclusion of LGBTQIA+ rights in the new democratic South Africa's Constitution. Over the past two plus decades, the annual extravaganza has continued to captivate crowds exceeding 10,000 from far and wide, whisking them on whimsical journeys via imagination-fuelled themes.

Now, 29 years later, under the new ownership of the Southern Live events team and with the support of integrated public relations and marketing partner, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS), the much-anticipated event is being relaunched. On 16 December 2023, Cape Town’s Cabo Beach Club will become a fantastical time-travelling trip through past, present and future, featuring several DJs and an evening of glitzy entertainment.

Southern Live is a collective of individuals with a combined 50 plus years of experience in curating local and international events that have drawn hundreds of thousands of participants. The ‘party with a purpose’ will also provide support to the community with active fundraising and donation initiatives for Passop, a community-based, non-profit organisation devoted to African LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers, refugees, and immigrants.

Adam Hunter, HLS head honcho, says, “MCQP isn’t just a party, it is a celebration of 29 years of history, self-expression, culture and creativity. We are thrilled to welcome this vital part of South Africa’s pink legacy to our growing consumer division, and to have the opportunity to use our eventing know-how and marketing and PR expertise to breathe new life into this iconic event, igniting its flame once again!”

MCQP relaunched to the public in September and kick-started with a full social media revamp. Already set to be a success, early bird tickets were completely sold out within 24 hours of going live.

