Gratitude journal for kids aims to "grow better humans" in SA

"It's never too early to adopt positive habits and cultivate emotional regulation," says the creators of the Little Steps Big Wins Journal, a daily gratitude journal for children aged eight to 12.

The journal is a joint project for Durban-based trio Kim Naidoo, Matthew Jones and Anjil Naidoo from Change For Good Kids.

The Little Steps Big Wins Journal uses the principle of Kaizen - a Japanese concept of continuous improvement that hinges on four concrete phases: plan, do, check and act.

“We emphasise the concept of small incremental changes to create better habits. We believe by taking small, consistent steps, we can create lasting positive change in children's lives,” says Kim Naidoo, the creative maverick behind the journal.

She adds, “Our fill-in journals help kids learn good habits and unlearn bad ones, it’s filled with daily tasks, journal prompts, and a space to practice daily gratitude all whilst being filled with easy-to-relate illustrations and fun games.”

The creators of the journal rely on research that has shown that practising gratitude journaling has a positive impact on one's mental health and overall well-being.

“By encouraging your child to write about what they are grateful for, you are cultivating a mindset of appreciation and positivity that can last well into their adult life,” says Kim.

The monthly journals incorporate a host of scientifically proven techniques, and each month focuses on a different theme.

Kim’s career has seen her gain experience in brand strategy, event planning, and marketing, and uses elements of this to fuel her new venture.

“As the creative force behind the Little Steps Big Wins Journal, I channelled my eclectic background, my love for wellness, and my unbridled creativity into crafting a unique educational tool. With my visionary approach and the magic, I try to bring to every project, I am poised to make a lasting impact on the world of personal growth and self-expression,” she said.

She is joined in this journey by former Sharks rugby player, Matthew Jones, who changed career paths due to health reasons.

“Setbacks opened my eyes to the world of alternative healing and introduced me to remarkable individuals who guided and supported me throughout my recovery. As a result, I discovered a newfound love for teaching movement and creating music, recognizing the power these elements have in promoting physical and emotional well-being,” he said.

“In addition to my passion for movement, I also have a strong desire to empower others through education. I believe in the transformative power of journaling and creative self-discovery, and I am eager to share these tools with the youth, helping them unlock their true potential.”

To make sure as many children as possible can benefit from this, companies and private individuals have the opportunity to pledge a number of books to earmarked underprivileged schools.

The Little Steps Big Wins Journal is available at www.changeforgoodkids.com.