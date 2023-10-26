Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerOnPoint PRStyle IDEast Coast RadioStoneThe CoupHoward AudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Wellness News South Africa

Win


Win 2 tickets to Playtopia

Click here to enter


Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Gratitude journal for kids aims to "grow better humans" in SA

26 Oct 2023
"It's never too early to adopt positive habits and cultivate emotional regulation," says the creators of the Little Steps Big Wins Journal, a daily gratitude journal for children aged eight to 12.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The journal is a joint project for Durban-based trio Kim Naidoo, Matthew Jones and Anjil Naidoo from Change For Good Kids.

The Little Steps Big Wins Journal uses the principle of Kaizen - a Japanese concept of continuous improvement that hinges on four concrete phases: plan, do, check and act.

“We emphasise the concept of small incremental changes to create better habits. We believe by taking small, consistent steps, we can create lasting positive change in children's lives,” says Kim Naidoo, the creative maverick behind the journal.

She adds, “Our fill-in journals help kids learn good habits and unlearn bad ones, it’s filled with daily tasks, journal prompts, and a space to practice daily gratitude all whilst being filled with easy-to-relate illustrations and fun games.”

The creators of the journal rely on research that has shown that practising gratitude journaling has a positive impact on one's mental health and overall well-being.

“By encouraging your child to write about what they are grateful for, you are cultivating a mindset of appreciation and positivity that can last well into their adult life,” says Kim.

The monthly journals incorporate a host of scientifically proven techniques, and each month focuses on a different theme.

Kim’s career has seen her gain experience in brand strategy, event planning, and marketing, and uses elements of this to fuel her new venture.

“As the creative force behind the Little Steps Big Wins Journal, I channelled my eclectic background, my love for wellness, and my unbridled creativity into crafting a unique educational tool. With my visionary approach and the magic, I try to bring to every project, I am poised to make a lasting impact on the world of personal growth and self-expression,” she said.

She is joined in this journey by former Sharks rugby player, Matthew Jones, who changed career paths due to health reasons.

“Setbacks opened my eyes to the world of alternative healing and introduced me to remarkable individuals who guided and supported me throughout my recovery. As a result, I discovered a newfound love for teaching movement and creating music, recognizing the power these elements have in promoting physical and emotional well-being,” he said.

“In addition to my passion for movement, I also have a strong desire to empower others through education. I believe in the transformative power of journaling and creative self-discovery, and I am eager to share these tools with the youth, helping them unlock their true potential.”

To make sure as many children as possible can benefit from this, companies and private individuals have the opportunity to pledge a number of books to earmarked underprivileged schools.

The Little Steps Big Wins Journal is available at www.changeforgoodkids.com.

NextOptions

Related

Source:
Reimagined Aladdin graces Theatre of Marcellus28 Oct 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz