The Doritos Crunch Cup returns to Comic Con Africa 2023

The Doritos Crunch Cup, in partnership with Comic Con Africa, is back in Johannesburg for its third iteration and will see gamers of all levels go head-to-head for cash prizes over the Heritage Day Weekend.

Image supplied

Following the success of Comic Con Africa last year, where the Doritos Crunch Cup welcomed over 400 players the opportunity to win their share of more than R32,000, the Crunch Cup is growing to call on even more casual gamers to battle it out in a different title each day.

The initial success of the Doritos Crunch Cup also saw it go across the country, offering fans at the inaugural Comic Con Cape Town an opportunity to also partake in the free-to-play tournaments.

The first day (Friday, 22 September) will see players rise on the leaderboard in the major shooter game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – while on the second day (Saturday, 23 September) fans can register for a chance to win in FIFA 23. On day three and four of Comic Con, fans can register to compete in Street Fighter 6 (Sunday, 24 September) and ever popular Fortnite (Monday, 25 September) respectively.

More than competing in the mainline daily tournaments, the Doritos Crunch Cup uniquely offers festival goers the opportunity to “Beat the Pro” each day. This feature allows fans to raise their hand from the crowd and show off their skill against a professional in each title, standing a chance to win R1000 if they emerge victorious from the head-on-head battle.

Doritos is synonymous with the gaming fraternity, and we are excited to announce the Flamin’ Hot partnership with Comic Con Africa for the 3rd installation in Johannesburg!” said Ntumi Kondile, Brand Manager for Doritos.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Doritos to celebrate the vibrant gaming culture at Comic Con Africa, and we can't wait to see players from across the continent come together for some epic gaming action. We are bringing boldness to CCA with our Mega Chip hunt activations promising an unforgettable experience for fans and gamers alike. Get Ready for an adventure filled with Flamin Hot Doritos Flavours and excitement like never before. Doritos exists to ignite bold self-expression and we’re challenging all gamers that will be attending CCA to bring their boldest selves and compete in the Crunch Cup tournament” said Ntumi Kondile, brand manager for Doritos.

“The partnership between Comic Con Africa and Doritos has resulted in this amazing collaboration of competitive and casual gaming” said Comic Con Africa show director, Carla Massmann. “With each version of the Doritos Crunch Cup, we see the tournament grow from strength to strength and the partnership get stronger. We are excited for all those flamin’ hot gaming moments that Comic Con Africa and Doritos brings the fans.”

The Doritos Crunch Cup, in partnership with Comic Con Africa, has a free-to-play tournament each day for a different game. With a wide array of genres that fans can compete in, the titles are:

Friday, 22 September – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II



Saturday, 23 September – FIFA 23



Sunday, 24 September – Street Fighter 6



Monday, 25 September (public holiday) – Fortnite

To enter the Doritos Crunch Cup, players simply need to register on site at Comic Con Africa from 9am at the Doritos Crunch Zone in Hall 5 on the morning they wish to compete.