Comic Con Africa returns to Johannesburg in September

Dust off your superhero outfits, because Comic Con Africa, South Africa's ultimate pop culture and gaming festival, is set to return to the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), 22 to 25 September 2023. The event is set to captivate fans once again, bringing together enthusiasts from across the country and beyond for a celebration of all things geeky, from comics and gaming to movies and television.

Image supplied

This is the first time that South Africa will experience two Comic Cons in one year. Following the smashing success of Comic Con Cape Town, which exceeded every expectation held by the organisers, next up, fans are now gearing up and excited to see what Comic Con Africa will bring.

The regular fan favourites are set to return – which include the Artist Alley, the main stage, an unparalleled shopping experience, international celebrities, esports, daily casual cosplay competitions, and more. With Comic Con Africa being an evolving show, this year’s iteration will continue to expand the experience with more activities for all, free-to-play gaming competitions, and more open spaces for fans to connect.

With the first international guest set to be announced at the end of May – Comic Con Africa will feature a star-studded roster of celebrity guests, including renowned actors, beloved comic book artists, talented cosplayers, and industry insiders. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with their favourite stars through Q&A sessions, autograph signings, and exclusive meet-and-greet photograph opportunities.

The convention floor will be a bustling hub of activity, with exhibitors offering a wide range of merchandise, collectibles, and memorabilia. From rare comic books and graphic novels to gaming accessories and apparel, fans can expect to find an abundance of treasures to add to their collections.

"We are thrilled to bring Comic Con Africa 2023 to life after the incredible response we received for the inaugural Comic Con Cape Town," said Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa. "The overwhelming enthusiasm and passion from the fans in Cape Town were a testament to the incredible passion South African’s have for pop culture and gaming. We are committed to creating a world-class experience for attendees, and we can't wait to bring all the communities back together again."

Following fan feedback, the organisers have promised a more fluid experience for fans that eliminates overcrowding by reassessing venue capacity and capping tickets sold per day. Moreover, with Comic Con Africa weekend also falling over a public holiday – fans can expect a more even distribution of attendees over all days.

“We take our fan feedback very seriously and have the visitor experience top of mind for Comic Con Africa 2023,” Massmann added.

Tickets to Comic Con Africa are now available but are limited. Securing your ticket on Howler here.