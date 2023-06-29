Get ready for an unforgettable experience: East Coast Radio House + Garden Show

Get ready to immerse yourself in the most highly anticipated event of the season - the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show.

With an array of exhilarating exhibitors and beloved returning favourites, this year's show is set to surpass all expectations. From 1-9 July 2023, the vibrant Durban Exhibition Centre will burst to life with a symphony of colours, sounds, tastes, entertainment, and pure enjoyment for the entire family.

Prepare to be inspired as you explore a treasure trove of ideas and embark on a journey to create your ultimate home sanctuary. Embracing the theme of "My Home, My Way," this year's show promises a personalised and extraordinary experience like no other. Get ready to be captivated by the magic that awaits you at the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show.

Redefine your living spaces with Plascon

Headlining this year's event is Plascon, a renowned coatings manufacturer and the official sponsor. Plascon is excited to showcase their revolutionary range of world-class quality paint and products, aligned with their eco-friendly practices.

Visitors can expect to discover the re-engineered and reinvigorated Micatex and Woodcare product ranges, as well as explore the latest colour palettes, providing valuable insights into exciting trends.

One of the highlights is 2 Palettes, 2 Rooms, where visitors can experience the transformative power of colour in their living spaces. A talented Durban-based designer has drawn inspiration from Plascon's Colour Forecast theme for 2023, "Bringing It Home," to create two captivating rooms that will inspire visitors. Plascon's experts will also be available for interactive sessions, guiding visitors on stylish and sustainable ways to breathe new life into their existing living spaces.

Experience the Future of Home Living with LG Electronics

LG Electronics presents My Home, My Future, a ground-breaking activation that will transport visitors to a world where technology and imagination converge. LG will unveil never-before-seen products in South Africa, redefining the future of entertainment.

Cook up a storm at the Hirsch’s Kitchen

Prepare to be inspired by your favourite personalities and appliances at this year’s Hirsch's Homestore Kitchen at the East Coast House + Garden Show. Hirsch’s will be bringing celebrity chefs and local influencers to the show. This interactive experience promises to deliver fresh ideas and a passion for cooking from the extraordinary talents of local celebrities.

Hirsch's Stand will also offer an impressive array of leading technology and appliance brands, providing visitors with a treasure trove of delights to explore. Attendees can not only shop for great deals in technology but also engage with industry experts.

Immerse yourself in a world of diverse crafts and DIY experiences

Social media sensation Cricut will be making a first-ever appearance at the show. Their stand will be a dream come true for creative individuals. Participate in an exciting "spin the wheel" activation, with the chance to personalise a mug, water bottle, or t-shirt using Cricut's cutting-edge technology. This hands-on experience aims to ignite creativity and leave participants with a sense of accomplishment.

Families seeking interactive entertainment can discover imaginative play, crafts and toys opportunities for younger children. With a series of daily activities for little ones, let your children learn, have fun, and make new friends in this exciting play zone.

For the foodie fanatics

Foodies are in for a treat as the much-loved Foodie Fair returns to the show this year. Indulge in delicious local eats or relax and enjoy live acoustic performances by talented local artists while tantalising your taste buds. The show organisers are also excited to introduce The Garden Café, an outdoor seating area designed for visitors to relax and unwind. Grab a coffee, savour your favourite treats while taking a break from the amazing deals and shopping experience.

Create your dream kitchen with Royal Quartz

This year, the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show are thrilled to present the captivating My Living Spaces Kitchen Project in partnership with Royal Quartz, a renowned supplier of high-quality surfaces. This project will offer a platform for three locally based kitchen companies to design a creative kitchen space focused on comfort, sustainability and entertainment.

The project will consist of fully-functional kitchens that attendees can explore and experience. Royal Quartz counter tops will be integrated into each kitchen, providing attendees with the opportunity to experience the product and functionality first-hand.

Something for the fashionistas

Prepare to be amazed by the captivating event, My Style, My Way, showcasing the stunning Rejoice Collection by Jane Linley-Thomas at the Garden Café on Saturday 1 June and Sunday 9 July between 11 am and 12 pm. Witness lucky visitors undergo incredible fashion makeovers inspired by this talented East Coast Radio personality and her exquisitely bespoke collection.

Home Grown Design Fair

Step into a world of artistic brilliance at the Home Grown Design Fair, where creativity flourishes. This vibrant showcase is a must-visit for fashion enthusiasts, featuring renowned creative and craft exhibitors. Discover a diverse shopping experience that will ignite your senses and fuel your passion for fashion. Explore unique treasures, embrace innovative designs, and become part of a fashion extravaganza that promises to leave you inspired.

Empowering agripreneurs and homegrowers

Experience the transformative HandPicked Program presented by the Mr Price Foundation at the African Grower exhibit. This pioneering agri-solution system harnesses the power of hydroponic technology and vertical farming, empowering a new generation of Agripreneurs and Homegrowers. Discover the possibilities of sustainable farming practices and join us in supporting local food production. Get ready to make a positive impact on the future of agriculture.

All things property!

Discover the world of property investment at the All Things Property Theatre, where you'll find a host of engaging features designed for visitors interested in the field. Be enlightening by keynote speakers, participate in interactive sessions with industry experts, and take advantage of valuable networking opportunities. Knowledgeable speakers will explore a range of captivating topic from solar sustainability solutions, the latest home décor trends, financing options for property purchases and more.

Secure your future with Sanlam

Securing your future begins with a well-crafted savings plan! Sanlam aims to educate children about the value of saving from an early age and equip them with lifelong financial confidence, which will not only unlock doors to endless possibilities but also paves the way for future success and the freedom to pursue their dreams.

Sanlam will be hosting an exciting Savings Jar Colour In competition exclusively for kids and the lucky winner will receive a R500 Takealot voucher. Adults that visit the Sanlam stand also stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R2000. These initiatives are part of Sanlam's Live With Confidence campaign, which emphasises the importance of confidence in managing finances effectively.

Exciting competitions and giveaways

Bellissimo Kitchens will be generously giving away R5,000 worth of incredible kitchen appliances.

Perkelo Trading, is sponsoring a lucky draw competition where participants have a chance to win a 55-inch Samsung 4K QLED Smart TV valued at R15,000.

Onestop Travel & Tours has facilitated fantastic prizes to be given away, including a four-night cruise on the MSC Splendida in a Balcony Cabin for two, valued at R20,000.

Be sure to visit the Cricut stand at block D44 where you will have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on "spin the wheel" activity, enter daily competitions and win amazing giveaways.

As the highly anticipated East Coast Radio House + Garden Show approaches, don't miss the chance to delve into a captivating world of inspiration, innovation, and creativity. The Show will continue to operate seamlessly with backup generators in place, families can visit, indulge in delicious snacks, and immerse themselves in a wealth of amazing entertainment and forget about loadshedding. Secure your tickets today at www.housegardenshow.co.za for just R110 online or R120 at the door.