Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopIrvine PartnersBizcommunity.comHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Supervisor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Cape Town International Animation Festival celebrates 10 years

    8 Jul 2022
    Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
    2022 is a milestone year for Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), the largest dedicated African animation festival. It is celebrating its 10th year, and will be one of the signature events of Fame Week Africa.

    Cape Town International Animation Festival celebrates 10 years

    Taking place from 24–26 August 2022 in the Host City of Cape Town, Fame Week Africa celebrates African talent, innovation, creativity and inspiration. It does this by bringing together co-related events focusing on the major creative economies, namely film, television and animation as well as music, and entertainment technology, with plans afoot to add more of the creative industries in future editions.

    Shining a spotlight on African animation

    CTIAF is a reflection of the local animation industry and business is booming! With this in mind the organisers have split the festival into two incredible events.

    The first will be at Fame Week Africa and forms part of it signature events, which includes: MIP Africa, Muziki Africa and Media Entertainment Solutions Africa. This edition of CTIAF is the business cornerstone for African animation. The second, will be our creative focused event which will be hosted with Comic Con in April 2023. This edition will cater to artists and will feature talks and workshops, networking and skill sharing.

    Cape Town International Animation Festival celebrates 10 years

    What to expect in August

    CTIAF is renowned for presenting world-class content as well as an opportunity to engage with global industry leaders. And, the August edition of CTIAF will have a strong business-to-business focus to assist creatives, producers and storytellers to connect with agents, distributors, and producers who are interested in co-productions, investments and other creative partnerships. The emphasis will be the creation and exchange of ideas, concepts and trends and the important and strategic issues of transformation for the industry will also be a top priority.

    CTIAF Festival Director Dianne Makings says, “CTIAF’s success is a reflection of the industry which it serves. In 2022 we’ve seen an explosion of productions in South Africa and studios are growing rapidly. Being included as a signature event at Fame Week Africa is a natural extension of this growth. We’re thrilled to be a partner with Fame Week Africa. This is a great platform to be part of to help African Creatives connect with the world.”

    Gale of the Cape

    The Host City of Cape Town is the perfect backdrop for these connections to take place. It also was the inspiration for CTIAF’s 2022 theme. “A very distinct memory from my previous visit to Cape Town for CTIAF in 2021 served as inspiration for this year’s theme,” says Jeani Varty, Supervisor: Theme Art CTIAF 2022. She adds, “On a balcony admiring Table Mountain a very forceful gust of wind almost blew me off. The next day, I planned to go on a hike and we were informed by locals that if you want to hike wind free, go early in the morning, and to my surprise there was no wind. It got me thinking about how the weather travels through Cape Town”.

    And, just like that, a star is born. Gale of the Cape is about a vivacious cumulus cloud as she journeys through the scenic Cape to Table Mountain on her morning skate - kicking up a hell of a breeze on the way. The theme follows Gale from the Cape of Good Hope to the serene Cape Point Nature Reserve, around the spectacular Slangkop lighthouse, through bustling Hout Bay to the iconic Table Mountain.

    “I really wanted to do something quirky with a very natural and pastel look. I especially want to showcase the stunning landscapes. My main inspirations are a mixture of Cecile Carre, Steven Universe and Charlie Herves landscapes. One of my main obsessions are plants so that will become a feature of the trailer, which will be released soon,” says Jeani.

    Meet the animators

    “Empowering and inspiring women in the creative industries is an important objective of Fame Week Africa and its signature events. We will be hosting a morning of Reel Talks with the movers and shakers for women in the film and television industry who will share the lessons learnt during their careers and inspire the next generation of trailblazers. Never underestimate the power of a conversation. It may be the spark that ignites a creative revolution,” says Martin Hiller, Marketing, Content + Creative Director of Fame Week Africa.

    The official CTIAF 2022 trailer is one such spark. “I am so proud to announce that this year’s trailer was created by a kick-ass all-female crew of animators,” says Jeani.

    Follow the animators:
    @Animated4you
    @danieladelcastello1
    @almz11_
    @miserablemonk
    @artoftoreshi03
    @Clubshu.art

    See you in August

    Africa is brimming with talent. With the influence and reach of African artists and creatives gone global due to social media and digital streaming services, the continent’s creative and cultural sector is gaining momentum and interest. Fame Week Africa is the platform to tap into the continent and CTIAF is shining the spotlight on African animation.

    The content marketplace is changing. Be part of that change. Be part of Fame Week Africa from the 24 to 26 August at the CTICC in the Host City of Cape Town.

    To attend and for more information visit: www.fameweekafrica.com.

    NextOptions
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
    Read more: Martin Hiller, The Publicity Workshop, Dianne Makings, Fame Week Africa



    Related

    Ready for unrivalled opportunity at Fame Week Africa 2022
    The Publicity WorkshopReady for unrivalled opportunity at Fame Week Africa 202213 Jun 2022
    USA for Africa at Fame Week Africa
    The Publicity WorkshopUSA for Africa at Fame Week Africa1 Jun 2022
    Hot 102.7FM's Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Party sells out in four days!
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM's Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Party sells out in four days!11 Apr 2022
    Fame Week Africa gets the nod from MIPTV 59th Spring International Television Market, Cannes
    RX AfricaFame Week Africa gets the nod from MIPTV 59th Spring International Television Market, Cannes5 Apr 2022
    Hot 102.7FM... The big switch!
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM... The big switch!25 Mar 2022
    Celebrating superwomen in the restaurant industry
    The Publicity WorkshopCelebrating superwomen in the restaurant industry10 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz