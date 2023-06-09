Get your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire

Made from 10 sustainability-sourced hand-selected botanicals from exotic locations around the world, Bombay Sapphire makes for the perfect creative canvas for cocktails that awaken all the senses.
From the satisfying crunch as you slice through fresh citrus fruits and the gentle pouring of the liquid, to the sound of the ice swirling against the glass, the preparation of your favourite cocktail creates a symphony of sounds and aromas.
Selecting vibrant fruits, herbs, and spices to flavour and garnish your cocktail will catch the eye and create an enticing color palette. Think of the pink blush of grapefruit, the bright yellow of lemons, or the deep green of mint, to create the picture-perfect cocktail. Lastly, savor the versatile, smooth, and complex taste of the Bombay Sapphire liquid in your cocktail creation.
So, what are you waiting for? Let the fun be-gin! Get your creative juices flowing with these Bombay Sapphire recipes or you can head over to Tang Waterfront to celebrate World Gin Day.
Fresh pink grapefruit and rosemary subtly infuse their flavour in a twist on a classic G&T. Bright, fresh, bursting with taste and perfect for the summer.
Notes of elderflower and orange built on a base of Bombay Sapphire and pink vermouth, served long over ice. A spritz-style serve that’s perfect to sip, savour and enjoy!
When it comes to aperitifs, you would struggle to better this classic cocktail. The botanicals found in Bombay Sapphire create a complex harmony, making this a discerning choice.
Bombay Sapphire and Tang V&A invite you to stir your senses with a six-course meal accompanied by refreshing Bombay Sapphire G&Ts for only R650pp. Along with this special food and cocktail experience, there will be a Chinese acrobat show for your entertainment and you can participate in the doodle masterclass which will be held by the renowned artist Yay Abe to create stunning artwork.
You can reserve your experience by sending a WhatsApp to +27 76 652 8972.