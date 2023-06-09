Get your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire

This World Gin Day on 10 June, Bombay Sapphire invites you to stir creativity, you can make your own delicious gin cocktails at home or you could head over to Tang Waterfront in Cape Town for a unique senses-stirred experience with the brand.

Made from 10 sustainability-sourced hand-selected botanicals from exotic locations around the world, Bombay Sapphire makes for the perfect creative canvas for cocktails that awaken all the senses.

From the satisfying crunch as you slice through fresh citrus fruits and the gentle pouring of the liquid, to the sound of the ice swirling against the glass, the preparation of your favourite cocktail creates a symphony of sounds and aromas.

Selecting vibrant fruits, herbs, and spices to flavour and garnish your cocktail will catch the eye and create an enticing color palette. Think of the pink blush of grapefruit, the bright yellow of lemons, or the deep green of mint, to create the picture-perfect cocktail. Lastly, savor the versatile, smooth, and complex taste of the Bombay Sapphire liquid in your cocktail creation.

So, what are you waiting for? Let the fun be-gin! Get your creative juices flowing with these Bombay Sapphire recipes or you can head over to Tang Waterfront to celebrate World Gin Day.

Recipes:

Pink Grapefruit and Rosemary Gin & Tonic twist

Fresh pink grapefruit and rosemary subtly infuse their flavour in a twist on a classic G&T. Bright, fresh, bursting with taste and perfect for the summer.

Ingredients

50 ml Bombay Sapphire gin



5100 ml Chilled premium tonic water



52 Pink grapefruit wedges



52 Fresh rosemary sprigs

Method

Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in



Add Bombay Sapphire and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse



Fill the glass with ice cubes and top with chilled tonic water



Gently stir to combine and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and sprig of rosemary before serving.

Rosé Spritz

Notes of elderflower and orange built on a base of Bombay Sapphire and pink vermouth, served long over ice. A spritz-style serve that’s perfect to sip, savour and enjoy!

Ingredients

50 ml Bombay Sapphire gin



25 ml Martini Rosato vermouth



100 ml Chilled premium tonic water or Elderflower tonic



2 Fresh orange wedges

Method

Gently squeeze a fresh orange wedge into a balloon glass before dropping it in



Add Bombay Sapphire and Martini Rosato vermouth and swirl the glass to infuse the flavours



Fill the glass to the top with ice cubes and top with chilled tonic water or elderflower tonic



Gently stir to combine and then garnish with a wedge of fresh orange

Bombay Sapphire Negroni

When it comes to aperitifs, you would struggle to better this classic cocktail. The botanicals found in Bombay Sapphire create a complex harmony, making this a discerning choice.

Ingredients

Method

Fill a tumbler with ice.



Build ingredients in the glass and stir gently to mix.



Garnish with orange zest.

Event details:

Bombay Sapphire and Tang V&A invite you to stir your senses with a six-course meal accompanied by refreshing Bombay Sapphire G&Ts for only R650pp. Along with this special food and cocktail experience, there will be a Chinese acrobat show for your entertainment and you can participate in the doodle masterclass which will be held by the renowned artist Yay Abe to create stunning artwork.

You can reserve your experience by sending a WhatsApp to +27 76 652 8972.



