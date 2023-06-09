Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRDistellRX AfricaBusiness and Arts South AfricaStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Get your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire

9 Jun 2023
Issued by: OnPoint PR
This World Gin Day on 10 June, Bombay Sapphire invites you to stir creativity, you can make your own delicious gin cocktails at home or you could head over to Tang Waterfront in Cape Town for a unique senses-stirred experience with the brand.
Get your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire

Made from 10 sustainability-sourced hand-selected botanicals from exotic locations around the world, Bombay Sapphire makes for the perfect creative canvas for cocktails that awaken all the senses.

From the satisfying crunch as you slice through fresh citrus fruits and the gentle pouring of the liquid, to the sound of the ice swirling against the glass, the preparation of your favourite cocktail creates a symphony of sounds and aromas.

Selecting vibrant fruits, herbs, and spices to flavour and garnish your cocktail will catch the eye and create an enticing color palette. Think of the pink blush of grapefruit, the bright yellow of lemons, or the deep green of mint, to create the picture-perfect cocktail. Lastly, savor the versatile, smooth, and complex taste of the Bombay Sapphire liquid in your cocktail creation.

So, what are you waiting for? Let the fun be-gin! Get your creative juices flowing with these Bombay Sapphire recipes or you can head over to Tang Waterfront to celebrate World Gin Day.

Get your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire

Recipes:

Pink Grapefruit and Rosemary Gin & Tonic twist

Fresh pink grapefruit and rosemary subtly infuse their flavour in a twist on a classic G&T. Bright, fresh, bursting with taste and perfect for the summer.

Ingredients

  • 50 ml Bombay Sapphire gin
  • 5100 ml Chilled premium tonic water
  • 52 Pink grapefruit wedges
  • 52 Fresh rosemary sprigs

Method

  • Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in
  • Add Bombay Sapphire and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse
  • Fill the glass with ice cubes and top with chilled tonic water
  • Gently stir to combine and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and sprig of rosemary before serving.

Rosé Spritz

Notes of elderflower and orange built on a base of Bombay Sapphire and pink vermouth, served long over ice. A spritz-style serve that’s perfect to sip, savour and enjoy!

Ingredients

Method

  • Gently squeeze a fresh orange wedge into a balloon glass before dropping it in
  • Add Bombay Sapphire and Martini Rosato vermouth and swirl the glass to infuse the flavours
  • Fill the glass to the top with ice cubes and top with chilled tonic water or elderflower tonic
  • Gently stir to combine and then garnish with a wedge of fresh orange

Bombay Sapphire Negroni

When it comes to aperitifs, you would struggle to better this classic cocktail. The botanicals found in Bombay Sapphire create a complex harmony, making this a discerning choice.

Ingredients

Method

  • Fill a tumbler with ice.
  • Build ingredients in the glass and stir gently to mix.
  • Garnish with orange zest.

Get your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire

Event details:

Bombay Sapphire and Tang V&A invite you to stir your senses with a six-course meal accompanied by refreshing Bombay Sapphire G&Ts for only R650pp. Along with this special food and cocktail experience, there will be a Chinese acrobat show for your entertainment and you can participate in the doodle masterclass which will be held by the renowned artist Yay Abe to create stunning artwork.

You can reserve your experience by sending a WhatsApp to +27 76 652 8972.

NextOptions
OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.



Related

Wasomi and Bombay Sapphire's art of botanicals launches in South Africa
OnPoint PRWasomi and Bombay Sapphire's art of botanicals launches in South Africa26 Sep 2022
Bombay Sapphire raises the glass in celebration of World Gin Day
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire raises the glass in celebration of World Gin Day11 Jun 2021
Bombay Sapphire shines light on local content creators' acts of creativity
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire shines light on local content creators' acts of creativity26 Apr 2021
Bombay Sapphire unleashes a Million Acts of Creativity across South Africa
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire unleashes a Million Acts of Creativity across South Africa20 Apr 2021
Bombay Sapphire on a mission to be world's most sustainable gin
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire on a mission to be world's most sustainable gin9 Apr 2021
Bombay Sapphire reveals this season's ultimate cocktail at creativity stirring event
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire reveals this season's ultimate cocktail at creativity stirring event9 Dec 2020
Matteo Vanzi named Bombay Sapphire World's Most Imaginative Bartender 2013
Italian named World's Most Imaginative Bartender21 May 2013

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz