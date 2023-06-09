Discover the delights of Paarl: 4 must-visit attractions

The Western Cape town of Paarl is hardly an undiscovered gem. It attracts throngs of local and international tourists, as well as weekend visitors from Cape Town, who are drawn to its natural beauty, cultural heritage, winemaking traditions and culinary offerings.

Even as temperatures drop, Paarl, the third oldest town in South Africa and the largest in the Cape Winelands, retains its allure, offering a wide array of attractions to engage your senses, ignite your interests, and satisfy your taste buds.

When you yearn for a break from the hustle and bustle of Cape Town, consider making Paarl your preferred day trip destination, and add these enticing options to your itinerary.

1. Babylonstoren

Babylonstoren is undeniably one of the most popular attractions in the Cape Winelands region. Even with a full day at your disposal, it would be a challenge to experience everything this iconic farm has to offer at a leisurely pace.

Immerse yourself in the bountiful gardens, indulge in wine tastings, relish delectable meals at one of the restaurants, or treat yourself to a luxurious spa experience. Additionally, a range of unique short tours is available to enhance your visit.

For anyone with even a mild interest in wine, Babylonstoren’s wine museum is a delightful tribute to winemaking and wine appreciation. The museum showcases the origins, cultivation, and cultural significance of wine.

The space was designed to be a visual feast and the experience is indeed a treat for the senses, with an interactive wine aroma display, a virtual reality station, and wine barrels featuring peep holes that reveal miniature models of the vineyard's ecosystems.

2. Simondium Guild

Located on the R45, Simondium Guild is a family-friendly destination that encompasses a delightful collection of small, artisanal businesses. Here, visitors can explore Stillman Distillery for craft rum and gin, Soul Barrel Brewing for artisanal beer, and The Guild Bistro for satisfying meals. Additionally, Fanglasstic, a boutique studio, offers hand-painted glassware and allows visitors to create their own masterpieces.

Simondium Guild is also home to Painted Wolf Wines, an award-winning family-owned boutique wine business with a strong commitment to conservation. For more than 15 years, Painted Wolf Wines has been actively involved in funding African wild dog conservation projects, and a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold goes towards supporting these endangered animals. Visuals of these creatures proudly adorn the brand’s beautifully designed wine labels.

Currently, Painted Wolf Wines offers three distinct ranges, all crafted from grapes sourced from vineyards that practice organic winemaking or sustainable viticulture. If you have the opportunity to visit while owners Jeremy and Emma Borg are present, their passion for winemaking and conservation will undoubtedly enrich your tasting experience.

3. Rhebokskloof

Rhebokskloof Wine Estate, another beloved family-friendly destination in Paarl, offers a serene and idyllic setting for families. Its sprawling lush lawns beneath oak trees and beside the dam, create the perfect ambiance for al fresco dining and relaxed picnics.

The spacious outdoor spaces allow children to play freely while adults indulge in wine tastings and pairings. On crisp days, indoor dining options are available, including a restaurant and a pizzeria, both serving meals crafted from fresh local ingredients.

For the adventurous souls, Rhebokskloof provides opportunities for horse riding, quad biking, as well as mountain biking and hiking trails suitable for various fitness levels.

4. Perdeberg Cellars

Situated at the foothills of the Paardeberg Mountain in Paarl, Perdeberg Cellars is an award-winning winery with a rich history that dates back to the 1940s. Although it’s been dubbed the ‘home of Chenin Blanc’ due to the prevalence of this cultivar in Perdeberg ranges, there is a wide selection of wines to choose from beyond Chenin.

The laid-back setting with homely hospitality invites families, friends or couples to wine and dine indoors or outdoors, and there’s a play area in the garden to entertain the kids. Indulge in the country-kitchen style fare served at Perdeberg's restaurant, or explore the realm of specialist wine tastings that include delightful pairings with chocolate and marshmallow for those with a sweet tooth.

Whether you’re seeking an escape from the city or find yourself in the mood for an adventurous day trip, prepare to indulge your senses, savour exquisite wines, and create lasting memories with your loved ones in this remarkable corner of the Western Cape.