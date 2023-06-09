Industries

Africa


The 2023 Trophy Wine Show winners announced

9 Jun 2023
The presentation of trophies and gold medals for The 2023 Trophy Wine Show - brought to you by Investec - was hosted at Delaire-Graff on 8 June 2023. This was the first of the competition's 22 awards functions to be hosted in the Winelands rather than in the Mother City.
Photo by Pixabay via
Photo by Pixabay via www.pexels.com

The judging took place in May where the judges (including Jancis Robinson MW OBE, Anne Krebiehl MW and Benjamin Roffet, who were flown to South Africa especially for the event) and associate judges reviewed 688 wines.

Their deliberations yielded 19 best-in-class trophies including 4 Museum Class trophies, from 32 gold medals, 86 silver medals and 320 bronze awards. With 36% of wines receiving no medal at all the show continues to remain true to its objective which is to be the most rigorous wine competition in the world. As many of South Africa’s producers have ruefully admitted – “a medal, any medal, at the Trophy Wine Show is an achievement to be proud of.”

This is the second year the show has enjoyed headline sponsorship by Investec – whose private bank has been judged the Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in South Africa at the Financial Times of London’s Global Private Banking awards. The partnership unites Investec’s visionary “Out of the Ordinary” approach with the competition’s commitment to identifying South Africa’s best wines.

SA's culinary greats honoured at 5th Annual Luxe Jonsson Workwear Restaurant Awards
SA's culinary greats honoured at 5th Annual Luxe Jonsson Workwear Restaurant Awards

2 hours ago

Cumesh Moodliar, head of Investec Private Banking SA says, “We pride ourselves in creating the ‘Out of the Ordinary’ for our clients, whether it’s exceptional products and service or exclusive experiences that money can’t buy. As the headline sponsor of The 2023 Trophy Wine Show, we are not only proudly supporting South Africa’s exceptional wine industry, but we are also giving our clients access to something they can’t get anywhere else, including first access to curated crates of award-winning wines to master
classes and public tastings.”

Trophy Winners

Investec Trophy for Most Successful Producer Overall: Zevenwacht Wine Estate

Riedel Trophy for Best Bordeaux-Style Red Blend, Vinolok Trophy for Best Premium Wine, Investec Trophy for Best Red Wine Overall: The High Road Director’s Reserve 2019

Miele Trophy for Best Chardonnay, Investec Trophy for Best White Wine Overall: Survivor Cellar Master Series Chardonnay 2022 (Overhex)

Investec Trophy for Best Rhône-Style Red Blend, Investec Trophy for Discovery of the Show – Best Value Gold Medallist: Essay Syrah Cinsault & Grenache & Mourvèdre 2021 (MAN Family Wines)

Investec Trophy for Best Dessert Wine: Buitenverwachting ‘1769’ Limited Release 2020 (Noble Late Harvest)

Tony Mossop Trophy for Best Cape Port: De Krans Cape Vintage Reserve 2020

Trophy for Best Pinotage: Groot Phesantekraal Berliet Pinotage 2021

Sowetan Trophy for Best Cap Classique: Laborie Blanc de Blancs Cap Classique 2017 (KWV)

Rosa Kruger Trophy for Best Old Vine Wine, Harold Eedes Trophy for Best Chenin Blanc: Zevenwacht Z Collection Chenin Blanc 2022

Business Day Trophy for Best Shiraz: Old Road 12 Mile Syrah 2021

Sunday Times Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc: Zevenwacht Z Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (Wooded)

Financial Mail Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Blend: Vergelegen G.V.B White 2021

Investec Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon: Neil Ellis Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Investec Trophy for Best Cabernet Franc: Thokozani Cabernet Franc 2021 (Diemersfontein)

Winner of Investec International Judges’ Trophy: Villiersdorp Winery Syrah 2020

Investec Trophy for Best Niche Red Blend: Bouchard Finlayson Hannibal 2020 (Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, Barbera)

Trophy for Best Museum Class Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Blend, Trophy for Best Museum Class Wine Overall: Bloemendal Kanonberg 2017

Trophy for Best Museum Class Semillon: Bloemendal Semillon 2016

Trophy for Best Museum Class Cabernet Sauvignon: Eikendal Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

Trophy for Best Museum Class Chenin Blanc: Bosman Optenhorst Chenin Blanc 2013 (Old Vines)

Gold Medal Winners

  • Benguela Cove Chardonnay 2022
  • Bloemendal Tyger Syrah 2016
  • Bon Courage Chardonnay Unwooded 2022
  • Canto Méthode Cap Classique Brut 2020
  • Delaire Graff Banghoek Reserve Chardonnay 2022
  • Delaire Graff White Reserve 2021 (Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Blend)
  • Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc 2022
  • Hartenberg Woolworths Reserve Collection Chardonnay 2022
  • KWV Cathedral Cellar Sauvignon Blanc 2022
  • Louisvale Five Barrels Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
  • MAN Free-run Steen Chenin Blanc 2022
  • Oldenburg Rondekop Stone Axe Syrah 2021
  • Spier Woolworths Private Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

