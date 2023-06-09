SA's culinary greats honoured at 5th Annual Luxe Jonsson Workwear Restaurant Awards

Winners of the 5th Annual Luxe-Jonsson Workwear Restaurant Awards, which honour the finest contributions to the South African restaurant industry, were recently announced to an intimate audience of 100 leading industry figures at the Ethos Restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via www.pexels.com

Well renowned SA chef and television personality, Tumi Mogoai MC’ed the event in style. While those in attendance included celebrated chefs; Ryan Cole, Lorna Maseko, Johannes Richer and David Higgs. As well as award winning cookbook authors Mogau Seshoene aka the Lazy makoti and Zanele Van Zyl of Cooking with Zanele fame.

The winners were chosen by a team of anonymous food critics as well as by a popular public digital vote. The panel of judges was convened by Chad Fourie, chief judge of the Luxe Restaurant Awards and managing director of The Hospitality Counsel.

“Over the past nine months, the Luxe Restaurant Award judges have been seeking out exemplary dining experiences in South Africa. Tonight, we have given these leading restaurants and chefs a platform to shine and celebrate their culinary genius.” Chad Fourie

Overall, 25 winners were announced from a wide and inclusive set of categories that ranged from the Culinary Innovation Award to the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, with the winner of the prestigious Chef of the Year Johannes Richer taking home the top honours, as well as Salsify at the Roundhouse walking away as Restaurant of the Year.

The 2023 Luxe Restaurant Awards category winners are:

Restaurant of the Year: Salsify at the Roundhouse

Chef of the Year: Johannes Richter

New Restaurant of the Year: Post and Pepper

Style Award: Mamasamba

Bar of the Year: Zioux

Culinary Innovation Award: Wandile Mabaso

Culinary Media Personality of the Year: Lorna Maseko

Culinary Rising Star Award: Jess Van Dyk

Food/Lifestyle Series of the Year: Homegrown Tastes South Africa

Pastry Chef of the Year: Meg Meikle

Pioneer Award: David Higgs

Service Excellence Award: Siba – The Restaurant

Sustainability Award: LivingRoom at Summerhill

African Restaurant of the Year: Clara’s Barn

Bistro of the Year: Embarc

Café of the Year: Just Teddy

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: La Petite Colombe

Grillhouse of the Year: Marble

Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Siba – The Restaurant

International Restaurant of the Year: Tang Cape Town

Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year: Artistry

Pop Up Experience of the Year: Vusi Ndlovu - Edge at the Mount Nelson

Street Food Experience of the Year: Ramenhead

Wine Service Award: Victor Okolo

People’s Choice Award: Homespan Blouberg