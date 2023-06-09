SA's culinary greats honoured at 5th Annual Luxe Jonsson Workwear Restaurant Awards

Well renowned SA chef and television personality, Tumi Mogoai MC’ed the event in style. While those in attendance included celebrated chefs; Ryan Cole, Lorna Maseko, Johannes Richer and David Higgs. As well as award winning cookbook authors Mogau Seshoene aka the Lazy makoti and Zanele Van Zyl of Cooking with Zanele fame.
The winners were chosen by a team of anonymous food critics as well as by a popular public digital vote. The panel of judges was convened by Chad Fourie, chief judge of the Luxe Restaurant Awards and managing director of The Hospitality Counsel.
“Over the past nine months, the Luxe Restaurant Award judges have been seeking out exemplary dining experiences in South Africa. Tonight, we have given these leading restaurants and chefs a platform to shine and celebrate their culinary genius.” Chad Fourie
Overall, 25 winners were announced from a wide and inclusive set of categories that ranged from the Culinary Innovation Award to the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, with the winner of the prestigious Chef of the Year Johannes Richer taking home the top honours, as well as Salsify at the Roundhouse walking away as Restaurant of the Year.
The 2023 Luxe Restaurant Awards category winners are:
Restaurant of the Year: Salsify at the Roundhouse
Chef of the Year: Johannes Richter
New Restaurant of the Year: Post and Pepper
Style Award: Mamasamba
Bar of the Year: Zioux
Culinary Innovation Award: Wandile Mabaso
Culinary Media Personality of the Year: Lorna Maseko
Culinary Rising Star Award: Jess Van Dyk
Food/Lifestyle Series of the Year: Homegrown Tastes South Africa
Pastry Chef of the Year: Meg Meikle
Pioneer Award: David Higgs
Service Excellence Award: Siba – The Restaurant
Sustainability Award: LivingRoom at Summerhill
African Restaurant of the Year: Clara’s Barn
Bistro of the Year: Embarc
Café of the Year: Just Teddy
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: La Petite Colombe
Grillhouse of the Year: Marble
Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Siba – The Restaurant
International Restaurant of the Year: Tang Cape Town
Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year: Artistry
Pop Up Experience of the Year: Vusi Ndlovu - Edge at the Mount Nelson
Street Food Experience of the Year: Ramenhead
Wine Service Award: Victor Okolo
People’s Choice Award: Homespan Blouberg