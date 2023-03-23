Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelGlobal Team Horse Racing (GTH)The CoupUrban Brew StudiosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


'My Plant-Based City' map launched to find veg-friendly restaurants in Cape Town

23 Mar 2023
Considering that South Africa is one of the highest per capita meat-consuming countries in Africa, one might be surprised to discover that there are 14 fully vegan restaurants in Cape Town alone. Humane Society International/Africa and ProVeg South Africa have partnered to create a My Plant-Based City map of Cape Town to highlight these restaurants, as well as 16 other vegan-friendly eateries offering great plant-based options.
'My Plant-Based City' map launched to find veg-friendly restaurants in Cape Town

More and more South African consumers are looking for healthier, more environmentally friendly, and ethical food options. This has led to an increase in veg-friendly restaurants serving everything from burgers and brownies to fine-dining dishes.

Ten years ago, it would have been almost impossible to find a vegan-friendly menu in South Africa, but today there are countless eateries offering a selection of plant-based meals.

Offerings cater to everyone, from those looking for healthy poke bowls featuring fresh whole foods, to others craving plant-based versions of fast-food favourites like cheeseburgers. Advances in food technology have meant that plant-based meat and dairy alternatives are now able to successfully mimic the taste and texture of animal products they replace.

Leozette Roode, meat-reduction specialist for HSI/Africa, says: “The guide is an ideal tool to help Capetonians explore the diversity of the city’s incredible plant-based food options. These options are not only offered to die-hard vegans but also consumers who want to eat more plant-based, like on a Green Monday, and who have other dietary, cultural or religious needs. Today it is easier than ever to feast on foods that are healthier and less harmful to the planet and to animals, without having to sacrifice on taste!"

Grass protein: The next plant base for alt-meat?
Grass protein: The next plant base for alt-meat?

14 Feb 2023

The list of eateries featured on the map is based on recommendations from local blogger and vegan influencer, Garth Tavares, better known as the Cape Town Vegan.

According to Donovan Will, co-creator of the maps and country director of ProVeg South Africa, taste and availability remain two of the biggest barriers to consumers who are considering eating more plant-based food, and fast food chains play a big role in removing these barriers.

“We know that many South Africans eat fast food, and we know that fast food chains generally don’t sacrifice on taste, so having chains with hundreds of branches across the country offering plant-based options clearly plays a big part in making these options more available, and getting consumers to try them.”

ProVeg South Africa is the local chapter of ProVeg International, a global food awareness organisation working to transition the food system from one primarily centered on animal agriculture to one based on plant-based and cellular agriculture. The maps and the fast food ranking form part of their ongoing efforts to promote plant-based food in South Africa, which includes the licensing of Europe’s largest vegan accreditation, V-Label, hosting events like the annual Plant-based Heritage Day Braai, and working to influence government food policies.

South Africans can download the map and access all the locations of all the restaurants via www.myplantbasedcity.co.za.

NextOptions
Read more: Garth Tavares, Leozette Roode, ProVeg South Africa

Related

Source: Meatless Farm
SA's heavy-handed response to plant-based food labels: 'meat-like' terms not allowed24 Jun 2022
SA's most plant-based friendly fast food chains ranked
SA's most plant-based friendly fast food chains ranked5 Apr 2022
Eat green 2018: Sustainable consumption, plant-based foods the order of the day
Eat green 2018: Sustainable consumption, plant-based foods the order of the day19 Jan 2018
Image Supplied
#WorldEnvironmentDay: How eating green can help save the planet5 Jun 2017
15 hour-long theatre improvisation for Rape Crisis
15 hour-long theatre improvisation for Rape Crisis23 Oct 2013

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz