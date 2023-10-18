Industries

Fashion Company news South Africa

Introducing Hey Happiness and My Happiness Keepsake: Your personal and powerful piece of jewellery

18 Oct 2023
Issued by: The Coup
Spread happiness with finely crafted, contemporary jewellery: the Berlin-based jewellery brand, Hey Happiness, offers high-quality, delicate pieces for everyday wear. As a memento of your inner growth journey, the jewellery is designed to evoke the inner strength within you and accompany the wearer on the journey to becoming a better you. Inspired by the universal current of life, Hey Happiness has mastered the art of layering jewellery, making each addition a delight.
Introducing Hey Happiness and My Happiness Keepsake: Your personal and powerful piece of jewellery

Hey Happiness stands for the little treasures in life. The Berlin-based jewellery brand delivers delicate pieces that add a touch of sophistication to your everyday ensemble. Inspired by the universal current of life, Hey Happiness has mastered the art of layering jewellery, making each addition a delight.

Collections of delicate necklaces, earrings, bracelets and gemstone rings are available for every budget. The joy extends around the globe as Hey Happiness is deeply committed to giving back through partnerships with Trees for the Future and Kiva, where they lend to small business entrepreneurs in disadvantaged areas of the world.

My Happiness Keepsake

The My Happiness Keepsake collection is a testament to the brand's dedication to personalisation and meaning. In just a few simple steps, you can create your very own keepsake of happiness:

Step 1: Select a Happiness Wishes charm from the suggested options. Each gemstone charm symbolises a wish or goal you want to achieve in life.

Step 2: Select a Happiness Feelings charm from the suggested options. This charm represents a state or feeling you would like to experience more often in your life.

Step 3: Personalise your piece with a Uniquely Mine charm from the letter collection. This is a symbol that is meaningful to you.

Step 4: Choose your favourite necklace from Hey Happiness's best-selling delicate necklaces, available in either silver (925 sterling silver) or gold (18k gold-plated 925 sterling silver), to complete your meaningful charm collection.

You'll receive a reminder card with each pendant, each designed to help you focus on the things that matter most:

Happiness wishes: An affirmation and visualisation card.
Happiness feelings: A card about being and feeling.
Uniquely mine: A card about self-love and strengthening your connection to yourself.

Jewellery has always been personal, but it can also be powerful. Yan Liang, the founder of Hey Happiness, has always been a passionate advocate of personal growth and self-empowerment through spreading joy. Ten years ago, she made the decision to trade in her corporate career and combine her extensive business development experience with her love of personal growth. As she built Hey Happiness, Yan Liang's journey took her on a path of slow travel that spanned over 70 countries and immersed her in hundreds of personal development books. Her biggest inspiration comes from Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist.

    “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

Hey Happiness' My Happiness Keepsake collection empowers the wearer to create their own piece of jewellery that embodies their wishes, feelings and individuality.

Yan Liang: “Hey Happiness is a source of keepsakes that remind us of our own 'hero's journey' to become who we want to be. As we embark on this journey, the jewellery you choose should serve as a reminder to stay true to our original aspirations and never forget why we started out, as well as a vehicle to spread positive messages.”

The My Happiness Keepsake collection is a great way to start layering your personal happiness jewellery.

Find out more at heyhappiness.com/my-happiness-keepsake.

The Coup
The Coup Public Relations empowers purpose-driven people and brands to make their voices heard, for messages that aim to leave a legacy.
