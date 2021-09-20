Marketing & Media Trends

    Align your brand with cutting edge trends

    20 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    Now in its 17th year, Bizcommunity's BizTrends is a highlight of the business calendar, a go-to source for South African, panAfrican and global business trends. The month-long celebration of trend contributions from 100's of South Africa's most influential trend spotters, forecasters and analysts across 19 industry sectors, comprises some of Bizcommunity's annual most read content. Daily curated trends feeds throughout January each year culminate in the annual BizTrends thought-leader event.
    Topping off this month-long celebration of trends, the auspicious and memorable date - 02.02.2022 has been set for next year’s virtual BizTrends Event. Confirmed speakers are from leading South African and Pan-African trend consultancies, specialising in identifying and breaking down key cultural and societal trends that will be of value to business strategy in the year ahead.

    Position your brand on South Africa’s leading business trend forecast with:
    • Brand exposure at the highly anticipatedBizTrends Event 02.02.2022
    • Brand exposure throughout January 2022 on hundreds of thought-leader trend stories on Bizcommunity
    • Social media and promoted sharing
    • Prime placement in the BizTrends Special Newsletters
    Align your brand with #BizTrends Industry, Category or Event sponsorship.

    BizTrends2022 are presented in association with South Africa's leading industry organisations MASA, ACA and IAB SA and are CPD accredited.

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
    To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
