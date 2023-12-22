Industries

    Fanta and TikTok collaborate to challenge tastebuds with neuroscience experiment

    22 Dec 2023
    22 Dec 2023
    Fanta has collaborated with TikTok to release the #FantaTikTokExperience – an entertaining and innovative experience combining flavour, fun, and cutting-edge technology for TikTok Creators.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The adventure is rooted in fascinating neuroscientific findings that unravel how our senses may influence our perceptions of flavour. Could watching a TikTok video change the perception of the taste of a Fanta flavour? That's precisely what the Fanta set out to discover with this experiment.

    Sensory perception

    "Through our innovative collaboration with TikTok, we have delved into intriguing new facets of sensory perception," says Zainab Mohamed, Fanta senior brand director at Coca-Cola Africa. "The compelling dynamics between our senses have never been more apparent. The power of visuals and sounds may transform the taste experience – a revelation that adds a whole new layer of excitement to enjoying Fanta. With TikTok's pulsating platform, we have been able to bring this sensory adventure to life, providing an engaging, immersive, and truly unique experience for our influencers."

    @paballokgware This was a super cool experiment with Fanta�� The fact that the flavour changes is SO CRAZY! #FantaTikTokExperience #FantaPartner ♬ A Day in My Life - Soft boy

    To test this phenomenon, TikTok Creators were invited to scan a QR code on limited-edition Fanta cans. Fanta launched a WebAR platform, guiding users through TikTok videos which the creators watched while consuming a limited-edition Fanta beverage, offering a fun and interactive experience. As the creators sipped their Fanta beverage, they were presented with the opportunity to test if they could sense the flavour shifting from fruity to tangy, or even bitter, based on the video they watched.

    Live spectacle

    Prolonging the thrill, an unforgettable live spectacle was hosted at Cape Town's Zeitz MOCAA on 20 December 2023. It took the neuroscientific experiment a step further by serving influencers the limited-edition Fanta beverage, set against a backdrop of distinct sounds and eye-catching visuals.

    The event also featured "Reaction Booths", fitted with cameras to record the spontaneous responses of creators as they viewed TikTok videos while savoring the #FantaTikTokExperience. The #FantaTikTokExperience is a testament to Fanta's commitment to providing unique, creative and playful experiences to their audiences. This unique blend of technology, creativity, and sensory exploration breaks new ground, adding a playful twist to enjoying Fanta.

