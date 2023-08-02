Nedbank IMC announces Red & Yellow as official bursary partner

This year's Nedbank Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) Conference, taking place on 15 September, again promises to be the showcase marketing event in Africa that draws thought leaders from all over the world to discuss "Marketing is Business©". One of the IMC's fundamental objectives is equipping the youth with the relevant skills and experience to lead the way in an increasingly competitive marketing sector.

Verusha Maharaj

The Nedbank IMC Conference partners with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (“Red & Yellow”) to meet this objective. Red & Yellow is Africa’s leading creative business school, which itself has a vision to build a formidable creative and energised talent pool. The Nedbank IMC is proud to be sponsoring two bursaries for on-campus students for 2024.

Dale Hefer, IMC CEO, says that it is imperative for the marketing industry to seek out, nurture and retain talent. “This is precisely why our bursary programme is an integral part of the Nedbank IMC mandate,” she says. Dale’s sentiment aligns with the latest Department of Home Affair’s Critical Skills Shortage list (2022) which singles out market research and multimedia design skills in particular as being in short supply.

Red & Yellow is not only a highly respected place of learning for creative industries, but is also a driver of social upliftment and transformation. The school provides financial access to underprivileged students and helps open up direct access to the marketing, design and other creative industries. It offers a variety of full-time and part-time programmes, including degrees, advanced diplomas, and higher certificates. Online qualifications and short courses are also catered for.

Verusha Maharaj, CEO of Red & Yellow (and a previous speaker at the Nedbank IMC 2020 conference), says the school’s 93% student employability rate, and a commitment to at least 10% of students being fully funded by bursaries, is testament to their success of driving youth employment and kickstarting fulfilling careers. “We’re delighted to partner with Nedbank IMC Conference to encourage more businesses to partner with us to develop the next generation of changemakers, innovators and creators from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

In-person tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2023 on 15 September at the Urban Brew Studios are sold out.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

Now in proud partnership with The Effie Awards South Africa – the world’s preeminent marketing effectiveness award – the Nedbank IMC Conference will be in person or online on 15 September 2023. The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2023 theme is ‘Marketing. UpClose&Personal’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.



